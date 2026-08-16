Los Angeles Dodgers Promote 3-Year MLB Player During Brewers Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers have one more game against the Milwaukee Brewers in their four-game set.

LA has dropped two of the first three games in the series and will look to avoid dropping the series on Sunday afternoon.

Before the series finale with the Brew Crew, the Dodgers announced a pair of roster moves.

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Justin Wrobleski Heads to IL; Kyle Hurt Recalled

As part of the roster moves, Justin Wrobleski is headed to the IL with left forearm inflammation, and 28-year-old pitcher Kyle Hurt is being recalled from the minors.

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced the roster moves via their X account:

“The Dodgers recalled RHP Kyle Hurt and placed LHP Justin Wrobleski on the injured list with left forearm inflammation.”

Kyle Hurt has pitched in parts of three seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but 2026 is perhaps his breakout campaign. He’s a regularly optioned player, and I’m sure there will be another option in his future, but it’s pretty clear the Dodgers see him as a capable enough arm to continue to recall him to the show.

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Taking a Look at Kyle Hurt’s Season/Career

Kyle Hurt has appeared in 37 games for LA this season, and he’s logged 38.2 innings.

Across those 38.2 innings, Hurt has posted an ERA of 4.46.

Before the 2026 season, Hurt pitched in just 8.2 innings during the 2023 and 2024 seasons (with the Dodgers), and made zero MLB appearances in 2025.

As for the Wrobleski injury news, the hope is that it’s nothing too serious and just an IL stint for Wrobleski to get his mind right.

Across Wrobleski’s last five starts, he’s allowed 11 home runs, including two starts where he allowed four homers.

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