Mets Rookie Makes History in Win Over Padres

The New York Mets got a memorable performance from a rookie right fielder Monday night. Carson Benge delivered something the franchise had never seen before.

Benge threw out two San Diego Padres runners at home plate on back-to-back plays to close out the first inning, becoming the first player in Mets history to record two outfield assists at home in the same frame. New York held on for a 2-1 win, extending its winning streak to four games.

Benge Delivers a Big Night for the Mets

Benge nailed Jake Cronenworth at the plate on a one-out single from Ty France, then immediately followed it up by throwing out Manny Machado on the very next batter.

“Being able to take runs off the board in any way possible is huge for the team, and for the pitcher,” Benge said.

He credited his pitching background for the instincts behind the throws, describing a simple approach of firing the ball hard through the cutoff man.

“I think that’s helped quite a bit,” Benge said.

The second throw actually topped the first in velocity, clocking in at 103.9 mph, the third-fastest outfield assist throw since Statcast tracking began in 2015 and the fastest of this entire season.

A Larger Mets Defensive Effort

Benge’s plays weren’t the only defensive gem of the night. Left fielder A.J. Ewing added a third outfield assist at home plate in the second inning. That marked the first time since at least 1920 that any team recorded three outfield assists at the plate within the first two innings of a game.

Interim manager Andy Green praised the outfield’s impact on the outcome.

“Without those kids on the corners, we don’t win that game,” Green said.

Pitcher Nolan McLean settled in for six strong innings behind that defensive support. He battled a rocky start that included multiple bloop hits to open the game. Green noted the defensive plays completely changed the complexion of an outing that could have unraveled early.

Benge’s Rookie Season

Benge, 23, has developed into one of the lone bright spots on a Mets roster that’s struggled through much of the season. He entered the game with a .273/.335/.415 slash line, 14 home runs, and 49 RBIs. His nine outfield assists this season rank among the most in the majors.

Mets bench coach Kai Correa oversees the team’s defense. He praised Benge’s complete skill set beyond just arm strength.

“He is really the total package out there,” Correa said.

Benge’s performance has put him firmly in the conversation for both NL Rookie of the Year and a potential Gold Glove. That drought stretches back to Juan Lagares’ 2014 win for the franchise.

Final Word for the Mets

Carson Benge turned a tight, low-scoring game into a defensive highlight reel. Two throws. One inning. A piece of franchise history for the Mets.

It’s a small bright spot in a difficult season. But it’s a real one.

History, twice in one inning.