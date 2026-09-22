Mets Announce Roster Shakeup Ahead of Rangers Series

The New York Mets made some roster tweaks heading into a three-game set against the Texas Rangers.

Two-time All-Star closer Devin Williams was reinstated from the 15-day injured list, per a team announcement. The reliever has been out since early August with a right shoulder strain.

In a corresponding move, right-hander Christian Scott went to the injured list. Scott is dealing with left knee inflammation. His season is now over.

Williams will likely take over the closer role from Kodai Senga for the final week of the regular season. He has 16 saves in his first season with the Mets.

New York Mets Roster Update: Devin Williams Reinstated From 15-Day Injured List

The Mets signed Williams to a hefty three-year, $51 million contract this offseason. He’s struggled in the first year of the deal. Williams has posted a 4.66 ERA in 42 appearances with the Mets. He has a 28.7% strikeout rate, which is a solid mark, but his worst performance since his MLB debut in 2019. Williams also has an 11.8% walk rate.

Williams seemed to be getting back on track at the end of July. He ripped off five straight scoreless appearances to close the month. The righty picked up three saves during that stretch. Williams then stumbled to begin August. He permitted three earned runs on five hits across two outings. Shortly after a bumpy appearance against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Williams hit the injured list.

The Mets added Williams after losing longtime closer Edwin Diaz to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The two-time reigning champs handed Diaz a massive three-year, $69 million deal. Diaz has had his own struggles with the Dodgers, so letting him walk has worked out well for the Mets. His replacement, though, hasn’t been much better. Williams was coming off a troubling season with the New York Yankees. He failed to recover with the other New York squad.

Mets Rule Christian Scott Out For the Rest of Season

Scott’s campaign comes to a close after a solid first full season in the majors. The 27-year-old compiled a solid 3.85 ERA across 23 starts. Scott reached 110 innings, a career high as a professional. It was a strong workload after he missed the entire 2025 season while recovering from surgery.

Scott was one of the top prospects in the organization when he debuted in 2024. He showed flashes of upside, but finished with a middling 4.56 ERA across nine starts. Scott would’ve likely been a factor in the 2025 rotation if he were healthy. He made the most of his opportunities this season, stepping into a rotation spot as the Mets dealt with injuries up and down the pitching staff.