Mets Trade Proposal Lands Cy Young Winner in Blockbuster Deal

If there’s one team around Major League Baseball that needs pitching, it’s the New York Mets. The Mets could be elite when they’re healthy, but the Mets’ staff is derailed with injuries at the moment, which is never a good thing.

For a team with World Series aspirations, they shouldn’t expect to find much success without a competent rotation.

There are a few players who will be traded before the deadline. The Mets have an above-average farm system, and if they wanted to get a deal done for any of the top players available, they likely could.

In a proposed trade from Bleacher Report, they pondered the idea of the Mets trading for Miami Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara.

“If Peter Bendix is willing to trade in the NL East, the same way he did when parting ways with Jesús Luxardo to the Philadelphia Phillies… why not trade Sandy Alcantara… to a Mets team that desperately needs more ace-caliber arms at the forefront of their rotation?” Tyler Ward said.

Trading for Alcantara Won’t be Easy

The only issue the New York Mets might face when trading for a player of Alcántara’s caliber is that he’ll arguably be the best player available. If any team is looking for pitching, Alcantara will likely be their guy. For the Mets, that’ll be an issue given the steep price.

With the amount of money that the Mets have already spent, there is no reason not to go all in right now.

If they want to prospect hug, it’d be a strange decision given some of the other moves they’ve made in recent months.

However, having prospects is always a good thing, and the Mets might believe that they can wait for a better player to become available, whether that be at the deadline or in the winter.

Mets Players Want Alcantara

Multiple players on the New York Mets were asked whether they’d want Alcantara on the roster. While that’s a tricky question to ask, considering they don’t want to seem like they’re talking down on any of the players on the Mets’ current roster, many of them talked about how much he’d improve the roster, including Juan Soto.

“It would be one of the best trades that we could have,” Soto told Mike Puma of the New York Post. “I know we have great pitching here, but adding a Cy Young winner like that would be huge.”

“If he goes to a team that has a chance to compete at the end, I think you are going to see who he is,” Soto added. “He is doing that on a team that has no serious chance to go to the playoffs, but he keeps trying and competing even without run support. Whenever he goes to a winning team you are going to see what Sandy Alcantara is capable of.”

The 2022 Cy Young Award winner has dealt with injuries in recent campaigns, but looks excellent in the early stages of 2025. He’s posted a 3.72 ERA and has struck out 11 hitters in 9 2/3 innings pitched.

The expectation around Major League Baseball is for him to be traded over the next few months, and the Mets need to be at the front of that line.