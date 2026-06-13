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New York Mets Recent Player Released by Orioles

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New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Tommy Pham #39 of the New York Mets at bat during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

According to multiple reports, recent New York Mets player Tommy Pham has been released by the Orioles.

CBSSports wrote (on 6/12): “The veteran outfielder recently exercised the opt-out in his minor-league contract, and the organization has now granted him his release. Pham signed with Baltimore in mid-May and had a .175/.254/.381 slash line and 29.6 percent strikeout rate in 16 games for Triple-A Norfolk.”

Tommy Pham has a brief nine-game stint with the New York Mets this season, and also played 79 games with the Mets back in 2023. Pham is a 13-year MLB veteran who has played for 10 different MLB teams in his career.

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More on Tommy Pham

New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: Tommy Pham #39 of the New York Mets in action against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

In just nine games with the Mets this season (13 at-bats), Pham somehow tallied a -0.4 bWAR. He did not record a hit, and struck out seven times in those handful of at-bats.

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco recently detailed Pham’s short stint with the Mets and his previous MLB season:

“The 38-year-old Pham had a brief big league stint with the Mets earlier in the year. He went 0-13 with a walk and seven strikeouts while starting four of nine appearances. Pham spent the entire ’25 season in the Majors with the Pirates. He took 449 trips to the dish and had a slightly below-average .245/.330/.370 slash line. He connected on 10 homers, 17 doubles and one triple with a solid strikeout and walk profile.”

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Tommy Pham’s MLB Career

New York Mets v Chicago Cubs

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 17: Tommy Pham #39 of the New York Mets at bat against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Tommy Pham has appeared in parts of 13 MLB seasons. Over 4228 career at-bats, he’s batted .256 with 149 home runs, 200 doubles, and a lifetime OPS of .764. He’s also been a capable and qualified hitter, which has led to so many opportunities with various MLB organizations.

Retirement is also a factor here for the 38 y/o Pham. Being released in the middle of June probably isn’t what Pham had envisioned for his 2026 season, but the struggles in the minors are usually a big giveaway on whether he will receive another shot in the bigs.

It’s plausible that another team signs him to a minor league deal, but the two MiLB deals he’s been on this year have not worked out thus far.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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New York Mets Recent Player Released by Orioles

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