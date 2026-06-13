New York Mets Recent Player Released by Orioles

According to multiple reports, recent New York Mets player Tommy Pham has been released by the Orioles.

CBSSports wrote (on 6/12): “The veteran outfielder recently exercised the opt-out in his minor-league contract, and the organization has now granted him his release. Pham signed with Baltimore in mid-May and had a .175/.254/.381 slash line and 29.6 percent strikeout rate in 16 games for Triple-A Norfolk.”

Tommy Pham has a brief nine-game stint with the New York Mets this season, and also played 79 games with the Mets back in 2023. Pham is a 13-year MLB veteran who has played for 10 different MLB teams in his career.

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More on Tommy Pham

In just nine games with the Mets this season (13 at-bats), Pham somehow tallied a -0.4 bWAR. He did not record a hit, and struck out seven times in those handful of at-bats.

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco recently detailed Pham’s short stint with the Mets and his previous MLB season:

“The 38-year-old Pham had a brief big league stint with the Mets earlier in the year. He went 0-13 with a walk and seven strikeouts while starting four of nine appearances. Pham spent the entire ’25 season in the Majors with the Pirates. He took 449 trips to the dish and had a slightly below-average .245/.330/.370 slash line. He connected on 10 homers, 17 doubles and one triple with a solid strikeout and walk profile.”

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Tommy Pham’s MLB Career

Tommy Pham has appeared in parts of 13 MLB seasons. Over 4228 career at-bats, he’s batted .256 with 149 home runs, 200 doubles, and a lifetime OPS of .764. He’s also been a capable and qualified hitter, which has led to so many opportunities with various MLB organizations.

Retirement is also a factor here for the 38 y/o Pham. Being released in the middle of June probably isn’t what Pham had envisioned for his 2026 season, but the struggles in the minors are usually a big giveaway on whether he will receive another shot in the bigs.

It’s plausible that another team signs him to a minor league deal, but the two MiLB deals he’s been on this year have not worked out thus far.

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