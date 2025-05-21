Mets Top Target Makes Shocking Admission on Playing for New York, Other Teams

Earlier in the month, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that the New York Mets are interested in Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. It was quickly stated by Jon Heyman of the New York Post that the Mets are interested in him, but nothing is hot on that front. The Mets understand that Robert isn’t playing great baseball, but just like Nightingale said, they are and will be interested in him at the deadline.

“The Chicago White Sox finally are starting to get some inquiries on center fielder Luis Robert with the New York Mets recently among the teams checking in and showing interest. The White Sox are eying 23-year-old Mets starting prospect Blake Tidwell as part of a package in return,” Nightengale wrote.

Despite the New York Mets’ interest in the potential star outfielder, it’s important to understand the type of player that Robert is. Throughout his career, he hasn’t been able to stay healthy, and his production has been below average for much of it.

Would Robert Be Worth the Price?

Outside of his 2023 campaign, where he finally played in more than 100 games, the only time in his career, he posted a 130 OPS+. He was excellent that year, earning his lone All-Star nod.

But in 2025 and other years, he hasn’t been great, and despite not dealing with any injuries to start this season, he’s hitting just .186 with a 70 OPS+. He has five home runs, which isn’t terrible at this stage of his season, but many were expecting for that number to be better, too.

When speaking to reporters about his future situation, whether with the Mets or a different team, he admitted that no team in the league will want him because of how he’s played.

“Right now as my season is going, I don’t think anyone is going to take a chance on me,” Robert told MLB.com’s Scott Merkin.

Should the Mets Be Concerned With Soto?

The New York Mets will have some tough decisions to make at the trade deadline.

After acquiring Juan Soto during the offseason, many thought the Mets would be contenders. While the Mets are still a very good team and looked to have a chance to win a World Series, things haven’t gone great for them. While that’s because of Soto’s average production, the Mets are backing him.

“A lot of times their frustrations are going to get the best of them, especially a guy like that — he’s so talented and has had so much success early in his career. Right now he feels maybe he could do a little bit more for the team,” Carlos Mendoza said, per the Washington Post. “He’s part of it and that is part of the conversation here, understanding the personnel. But at the same time, a guy like him wants to be coached, wants to be challenged. That’s what makes him special.”

Mendoza wasn’t the only one to say that Soto deserves some time, which is understandable, as Francisco Lindor also had similar comments. He said he understands what he’s going through and is happy for his teammate.

“To me he’s the same person he was in spring training,” Lindor said. “He’s quiet, he comes in, he works, he gives quality at-bats every day. I think we all go through a period where we try to get used to it and I am extremely proud of the way he’s handled everything. He’s done a good job.”

Perhaps adding somebody like Robert could change the entire lineup and help Soto.