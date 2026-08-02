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TRADE: New York Mets Send Freddy Peralta to Tampa Bay Rays

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New York Mets RHP Freddy Peralta
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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 03: Freddy Peralta #51 of the New York Mets looks on against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on June 03, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The New York Mets are trading right-handed starting pitcher Freddy Peralta to the Tampa Bay Rays, according to The Athletic’s Will Sammon.

Sammon wrote on X: “The Rays are acquiring starting pitcher Freddy Peralta in a trade with the New York Mets, league sources tell The Athletic.”

BREAKING: Mets Trade Star Pitcher Freddy Peralta to Tampa Bay Rays

Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Mets

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 26: Freddy Peralta #51 of the New York Mets throws a pitch during the third inning of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field on July 26, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand wrote on X: “Tampa Bay will send Aidan Smith, Emilien Pitre and Gary Gill Hill to the Mets for Peralta, sources tell me and @JonathanMayo.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale wrote on X: “The Rays are giving up their 15th, 26th and 27th best prospects in the deal: OF Aidan Smith (15) RHP Gary Gill Hill (26) 2B: Emilen Pitre (27)

Peralta, 30, will be a free agent at the end of the year. The Milwaukee Brewers traded the right-hander to the New York Mets in the offseason after he posted a remarkable 2.70 ERA with 204 strikeouts in 176 2/3 innings in 2025.

New York Mets RHP Freddy Peralta

GettyNew York Mets RHP Freddy Peralta

Peralta has had a disappointing season with the Mets, recording a 4.99 ERA in 113 2/3 innings across 22 starts. But he’s overall had a successful career, recording a 3.74 ERA with a 1.17 WHIP and 1,266 strikeouts over 1,044 2/3 innings.

The Rays, who own the best record in the American League (65-45), send a clear win-now message with this move.

More to come.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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TRADE: New York Mets Send Freddy Peralta to Tampa Bay Rays

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