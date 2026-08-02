TRADE: New York Mets Send Freddy Peralta to Tampa Bay Rays

The New York Mets are trading right-handed starting pitcher Freddy Peralta to the Tampa Bay Rays, according to The Athletic’s Will Sammon.

Sammon wrote on X: “The Rays are acquiring starting pitcher Freddy Peralta in a trade with the New York Mets, league sources tell The Athletic.”

BREAKING: Mets Trade Star Pitcher Freddy Peralta to Tampa Bay Rays

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand wrote on X: “Tampa Bay will send Aidan Smith, Emilien Pitre and Gary Gill Hill to the Mets for Peralta, sources tell me and @JonathanMayo.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale wrote on X: “The Rays are giving up their 15th, 26th and 27th best prospects in the deal: OF Aidan Smith (15) RHP Gary Gill Hill (26) 2B: Emilen Pitre (27)

Peralta, 30, will be a free agent at the end of the year. The Milwaukee Brewers traded the right-hander to the New York Mets in the offseason after he posted a remarkable 2.70 ERA with 204 strikeouts in 176 2/3 innings in 2025.

Peralta has had a disappointing season with the Mets, recording a 4.99 ERA in 113 2/3 innings across 22 starts. But he’s overall had a successful career, recording a 3.74 ERA with a 1.17 WHIP and 1,266 strikeouts over 1,044 2/3 innings.

The Rays, who own the best record in the American League (65-45), send a clear win-now message with this move.

More to come.