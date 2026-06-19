Proposed Blockbuster Deemed ‘On Back Burner’ Sparked Back to Life for Mets, Cubs

New York Mets fans can multitask. While watching their team compete through the summer, they can still keep a keen eye on behind-the-scenes manoeuvring. Meanwhile, the latest reports have the Chicago Cubs, desperate in their search for competent starting pitching, looking at Citi Field for answers.

The start centers on Freddy Peralta. Granted, president of baseball operations David Stearns doesn’t run to the media and divulge his plans. However, the Cubs have two things that make a Peralta deal feasible: abject desperation and a stellar farm system. MLB insider Jon Heyman, who appears as tuned into the Mets as anyone, made the possibility while drawing a parallel between Peralta and Miami Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara, stating the following.

“Very dependable guys. Always answer the bell. Alcantara and Peralta are not having their best seasons, but they are guys that put up the innings, obviously playoff starters for just about any team. The Mets are most likely to sell at this point. They’ve been better lately.”

Hope will not thrust the Mets back into contention. They sit in the basement of the National League East. As a result, spinning their proverbial wheels does not help when they still possess trade chips that can help the organisation.

Cubs Falling Into Desperation

Currently, the Cubs hold the last playoff spot, with a record of 39-36. They sit percentage points ahead of the Washington Nationals and a half-game in front of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Starters Cade Horton, Matthew Boyd, and Justin Steele all sit on the injured list. Another starter, Jameson Taillon, left a game last week with a hamstring injury. That desperation and panic will play into the Mets’ hands. For example, what would the Cubs need to send to Queens?

Chicago Prospects Can Help New York

First, ignore any assertion that shortstop Jefferson Rojas and infielder Pedro Ramirez would ever head to the Mets. MLB.com considers them the No. 1 and No. 2 team prospects. Peralta is a free agent, and as has been rumoured, he wants at least a seven-year deal. So, long-term talent for a short-term pitcher isn’t the smartest move. However, names like Josiah Hartshorn and Kane Kepley need to be part of the asking price.

Hartshorn, a switch-hitting outfielder, flashed enough pop in the low minors (13 home runs in 213 at-bats), which may not impress, but what should is his contact acumen and plate discipline.

Josiah Hartshorn is ridiculous. 5th HR in his last 10 games. He’s a switch-hitting 19-year-old who is running a contact rate of 80%, chase rate of 19% and an EV90 of 105 MPH. Currently No. 63 overall for @JustBB_Media, but safe to say the arrow is pointing directly upwards. pic.twitter.com/B3rZLxVCAn — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) June 14, 2026

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

With a .425 on-base percentage in a small sample size, it could be the open door to seeing what he can do. Positionally, Hartshorn can play a corner outfield spot and first base. Currently, only Ryan Clifford is the lone first-base prospect for the Mets. While Clifford has more power, Hartshorn hits for a higher average, runs better, and does not strike out as much.

Kepley is a far different type of player than many prospects. He brings pure speed (51-57 on stolen base attempts). Kepley can run but also provide extra-base pop (27 HBH in 303 at-bats). Kepley, in addition to profiling as a top-of-the-order bat, plays a strong centre field, with just one error in 197 chances.

Over his last two games, Kane Kepley has: 5 hits

5 walks

7 stolen bases

7 runs scored

0 strikeouts He’s now batting .284 with a .908 OPS, a 35/17 BB/K ratio, and 23 stolen bases in 29 games this season. pic.twitter.com/DH2dHBXTwg — Carson Wolf (@TheWrigleyWire) May 15, 2026

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

Peralta and the Mets tried to build a solid rotation around him. The bats did not cooperate. They will need to move on.