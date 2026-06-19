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Proposed Blockbuster Deemed ‘On Back Burner’ Sparked Back to Life for Mets, Cubs

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New York Mets RHP Freddy Peralta
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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 03: Freddy Peralta #51 of the New York Mets looks on against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on June 03, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

New York Mets fans can multitask. While watching their team compete through the summer, they can still keep a keen eye on behind-the-scenes manoeuvring. Meanwhile, the latest reports have the Chicago Cubs, desperate in their search for competent starting pitching, looking at Citi Field for answers.

The start centers on Freddy Peralta. Granted, president of baseball operations David Stearns doesn’t run to the media and divulge his plans. However, the Cubs have two things that make a Peralta deal feasible: abject desperation and a stellar farm system. MLB insider Jon Heyman, who appears as tuned into the Mets as anyone, made the possibility while drawing a parallel between Peralta and Miami Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara, stating the following.

New York Mets v Seattle Mariners

GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – JUNE 03: Freddy Peralta #51 of the New York Mets pitches against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on June 03, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

“Very dependable guys. Always answer the bell. Alcantara and Peralta are not having their best seasons, but they are guys that put up the innings, obviously playoff starters for just about any team. The Mets are most likely to sell at this point. They’ve been better lately.”

Hope will not thrust the Mets back into contention. They sit in the basement of the National League East. As a result, spinning their proverbial wheels does not help when they still possess trade chips that can help the organisation.

Cubs Falling Into Desperation

Currently, the Cubs hold the last playoff spot, with a record of 39-36. They sit percentage points ahead of the Washington Nationals and a half-game in front of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Starters Cade Horton, Matthew Boyd, and Justin Steele all sit on the injured list. Another starter, Jameson Taillon, left a game last week with a hamstring injury. That desperation and panic will play into the Mets’ hands. For example, what would the Cubs need to send to Queens?

Washington Nationals v Chicago Cubs

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 28: Cade Horton #22 of the Chicago Cubs pitches during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field on March 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Chicago Prospects Can Help New York

First, ignore any assertion that shortstop Jefferson Rojas and infielder Pedro Ramirez would ever head to the Mets. MLB.com considers them the No. 1 and No. 2 team prospects. Peralta is a free agent, and as has been rumoured, he wants at least a seven-year deal. So, long-term talent for a short-term pitcher isn’t the smartest move. However, names like Josiah Hartshorn and Kane Kepley need to be part of the asking price.

Hartshorn, a switch-hitting outfielder, flashed enough pop in the low minors (13 home runs in 213 at-bats), which may not impress, but what should is his contact acumen and plate discipline.

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With a .425 on-base percentage in a small sample size, it could be the open door to seeing what he can do. Positionally, Hartshorn can play a corner outfield spot and first base. Currently, only Ryan Clifford is the lone first-base prospect for the Mets. While Clifford has more power, Hartshorn hits for a higher average, runs better, and does not strike out as much.

Kepley is a far different type of player than many prospects. He brings pure speed (51-57 on stolen base attempts). Kepley can run but also provide extra-base pop (27 HBH in 303 at-bats). Kepley, in addition to profiling as a top-of-the-order bat, plays a strong centre field, with just one error in 197 chances.

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Peralta and the Mets tried to build a solid rotation around him. The bats did not cooperate. They will need to move on.

Terrance Biggs Terrance started at heavy.com in January 2026 He is a veteran sportswriter with 12 years of experience, covering NFL, College, and MLB. Terrance has held positions at Sports Illustrated and Pro Football Sports Network. A graduate of Fort Hays State University with a bachelor's in Communication, he is also a voting member of the Football Writers Association of America, United States Basketball Writers Association and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. More about Terrance Biggs

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Proposed Blockbuster Deemed ‘On Back Burner’ Sparked Back to Life for Mets, Cubs

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