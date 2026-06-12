Mets’ Freddy Peralta Shrugs Off Trade Rumors to Become a Clubhouse Leader

The New York Mets enter yet another weekend with a sub-500 record, and the flickering light of hope continues to veer farther away. However, starting pitcher Freddy Peralta ignores the record and the ancillary chatter, preferring to focus on pitching for the team.

The team acquired Peralta from the Milwaukee Brewers in an attempt to bring a bonafide ace into the rotation. With a 4-5 record and an earned run average of 4.04, Peralta simultaneously keeps his eye on his impending free agency. Zac Wassink of Yardbarker offered up a look into the inner workings.

Leadership While Losing Tests Bounds of Professionalism

As mentioned, the Mets spent prospect capital on bringing Peralta to Citi Field. As a result, fans expected immediate dominance. Granted, an Opening Day victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates stoked the fires of hope. Unfortunately, the two-time All-Star is… In 14 starts so far, Peralta pitched fewer than six innings eight times. Through the struggles, Peralta, according to outfielder Juan Soto, keeps a positive outlook.

“He’s always open for anything with his teammates. He’s always planning something. He’s always had time for everything. It’s really cool to see when you see a guy that’s been in this league so long and the way he’s handled himself; even when he’s had a rough start to the season, he’s still being the same guy. It’s really tough to find a guy like that.”

A year ago, stories from the clubhouse leaked that the team lacked cohesiveness and camaraderie. Somehow, Soto became the lightning rod for the controversy. In contrast, despite the mounting losses, the Mets appear in a far better place.

The Mets are not expected to pursue a contract extension with Freddy Peralta right now, per @JonHeyman #Mets #LGM #LFGM pic.twitter.com/tLsZ2rETkd — Fireside Mets (@firesidemets) June 12, 2026

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Expectations and Understanding Long-Term Security

Peralta wants to secure a lucrative contract. Despite the loss, he still envisions something like New York Yankees hurler Max Fried. He signed an eight-year, $218 million contract. This runs counter to the president of baseball operations, David Stearns’ general practice of not offering deals longer than five years. Even Soto can opt out in 2029. He probably won’t, due to the new collective bargaining agreement.

Social Media Falls on Unattentive Ears

Modern sports rely on interaction with fans and media. At the nexus of the two disparate groups is social media. In contrast, Peralta avoids the process.

“I’m not too involved in social media.” “I think that’s a dangerous place. Even when you’re doing really good, it makes you think that you are a superhero. So I don’t take social media seriously. I never did. I’ve always been that way. I’m just focusing on what happens in here and on the field. That’s it. I don’t worry about the noise outside.”

For anyone wondering how the Freddy Peralta Trade is going Safe to say the Mets fleeced Milwaukee badly pic.twitter.com/CPROCV8ChD — Mets2026 (@Mets2026) June 8, 2026

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Peralta can see a big-money payday, whether in New York or elsewhere, which should thrill and concern the Mets. He is showing the ability to buckle down while not alienating teammates. He became a positive voice in a Mets season that ranks among the most disappointing. That level of compartmentalization attracts teams and adds zeros to contracts. Now, he needs to find a way to start stacking wins, trade or not.