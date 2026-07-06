How David Stearns’ Trade Gamble is Evolving Into a Mets Disaster

New York Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns arrived in New York with fanfare. After building a perennial playoff contender in Milwaukee on a small budget, many believed roster optimization was possible. However, a smaller deal for a lesser-known prospect looks to become the worst transaction of Stearns’ tenure. Last summer, the Mets sent infielder Jesus Baez to the St. Louis Cardinals for closer Michael Helsley. In what amounted to a failed summer rental, Helsely went 0-3 in 22 appearances with a 7.20 earned run average. He departed for the Baltimore Orioles in the offseason. Tim Boyle of Amazin’ Avenue fills in the blank.

“Of all the moves David Stearns made at last year’s MLB trade deadline to improve the New York Mets, the one that should’ve worked was acquiring Ryan Helsley. He was, in some ways, the Freddy Peralta of last summer. Who was to debate the acquisition? It didn’t cost the Mets significant prospect capital. Three players were sent to the St. Louis Cardinals; the headliner was a guy hitting. 244 in Single-A at the time of the deal.”

Jesus Baez picks up his first hit at the Double-A level. Baez was recently promoted after setting the Peoria Chiefs’ single-season home run record. pic.twitter.com/zgBtq4evoz — Kareem Haq (@KareemSSN) June 24, 2026

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Helsely never did it in New York. He lacked the poise of a two-time All-Star who once saved 49 games in a season. In what seemed like a no-brainer deal, it actually continues to haunt the Mets.

“We’ve got to prove that things are going to change. We’ve played better since April, but we still haven’t played consistent enough to dig ourselves out of a hole that we dug in April, and we’re aware of that” – David Stearns pic.twitter.com/J7a0sYKfHg — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 12, 2026

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The Original Error: Anatomy of the St. Louis Trade that Failed

Stearns does not like long-term deals for pitchers. For example, the Mets allowed closer Edwin Diaz to leave Queens. Helsley was a free agent heading into the trade. As a result, Stearns knew what he was doing. Additionally, Diaz was hitting .224 at Single-A Brooklyn with ten home runs. As mentioned, the general manager earned raves for how he built the Brewers. Many in and around baseball believe that his approach won’t work in Flushing.

Cardinals single season save leaders: Ryan Helsley – 49 (2024)

Trevor Rosenthal – 48 (2015)

Jason Isringhausen – 47 (2004)

Lee Smith – 47 (1991)

Trevor Rosenthal – 45 (2014)

Bruce Sutter – 45 (1984)

Lee Smith – 43 (1993)

Lee Smith – 43 (1992)

Jason Motte – 42 (2012)

Jason… pic.twitter.com/g5iM71kV1z — Augie Nash (@AugieNash) June 30, 2026

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Baez’s Emergence Hangs Dark Cloud Over New York

Meanwhile, Baez continues to show power potential. In 243 at-bats in Double-A Peoria, the 21-year-old slugged 14 home runs and drove in 41 runs. While his .247 average does not look outstanding, the Cards thought enough of his work to promote him. At Double A Springfield, Baez remained on his strong path. With five home runs in 35 at-bats, Baez opened eyes around baseball. Plus, a .314 average could not hurt.

Joshua Baez has hit 22 home runs in his last 39 games.#STLCardspic.twitter.com/7Ri7fCU68X — Eric Cross (@EricCrossMLB) July 3, 2026

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Baez can play all four infield spots, but plays the lion’s share of the reps at shortstop. The organization does need infielders. Francisco Lindor is on the other side of 30, and a potential move to second base could be in the future. As a result, that would leave a gaping hole at shortstop. One that Baez could possibly fill.

All of this hangs heavily on Stearns. Granted, owner Steve Cohen offered a vote of confidence. Yet, the Mets currently sit at 37-53 and are spiraling towards baseball’s worst record, despite their large payroll. Furthermore, with a lockout looming, how can Stearns fix the team on the fly? Most importantly, what will the Mets look like if there is a season? Trading prospects like Baez, who eventually succeed, will not help Stearns or the organization.