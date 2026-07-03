Mets Mock Trade Proposal Sends 2-Time All-Star Pitcher to Blue Jays

The New York Mets have been nothing short of a disaster this season. They were busy over the winter, but the lackluster roster has fallen apart and led them to a 36-51 start. In the midst of their struggles, they fired manager Carlos Mendoza.
By now, it appears highly likely that the Mets will be sellers at the trade deadline. They have a lot of movable pieces including right-hander Freddy Peralta.
The 30-year-old has struggled this season, going 5-7 with a 4.81 ERA in 18 starts, but perhaps a change of scenery could help him. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report predicts that Peralta will be traded to the Toronto Blue Jays for outfielder RJ Schreck and right-hander Jake Bloss.
“It’ll go over like a lead balloon at Citi Field if the Mets trade away Freddy Peralta for an outfield prospect and a right-handed pitching prospect, a mere eight months after they gave up much better outfield (Jett Williams) and right-handed pitching prospects (Brandon Sproat) to get him from Milwaukee,” Miller wrote.
“Such is life when cutting your losses amid a woeful 36-51 season.”
Examining the Possible Return
Bloss and Schreck are Toronto’s No. 7 and No. 8 prospects, respectively. The Mets had to give up some good prospects in order to land Peralta, but they have fallen out of playoff contention and have no option but to sell this summer.
Bloss has struggled in the minor league this year, having gone 0-4 with a 7.55 ERA in nine starts across four levels. He made his major league debut with the Houston Astros in 2024, but hasn’t been quite what the Blue Jays were expecting him to be.
That would be quite a step down from Sproat, but he would at least give the Mets some pitching depth for the future and somebody who is major league ready that they can plug into their rotation right away.
Schreck hasn’t been much better, hitting just .230/.380/.404 with seven home runs, but he does at least have 36 RBI and a respectable .784 OPS, so there could be some upside there.
This would obviously be a move geared towards the future, with the Mets having already fallen off a cliff in 2026 and not having a realistic dream of making the playoffs. But they would at least be getting some depth for their farm system and could set themselves up for a quick turnaround in 2027.
The return wouldn’t be anything spectacular, but it also wouldn’t be a total loss. They’ll have to at least try to capitalize on Peralta and see what they can get for him.
Other Mets Trade Chips
Peralta likely isn’t the only player the Mets will look to trade. Veteran relievers Devin Williams and Luke Weaver could possibly bring back solid returns. Clay Holmes was an option, but he is currently on the injured list.
It may not need to be a total teardown, but the Mets are headed towards selling at the deadline and trading away some key players. It will be interesting to see what they can get for some of these pieces.
Mets Mock Trade Proposal Sends 2-Time All-Star Pitcher to Blue Jays