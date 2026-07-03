Mets Mock Trade Proposal Sends 2-Time All-Star Pitcher to Blue Jays

The New York Mets have been nothing short of a disaster this season. They were busy over the winter, but the lackluster roster has fallen apart and led them to a 36-51 start. In the midst of their struggles, they fired manager Carlos Mendoza.

By now, it appears highly likely that the Mets will be sellers at the trade deadline. They have a lot of movable pieces including right-hander Freddy Peralta.

The 30-year-old has struggled this season, going 5-7 with a 4.81 ERA in 18 starts, but perhaps a change of scenery could help him. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report predicts that Peralta will be traded to the Toronto Blue Jays for outfielder RJ Schreck and right-hander Jake Bloss.

“It’ll go over like a lead balloon at Citi Field if the Mets trade away Freddy Peralta for an outfield prospect and a right-handed pitching prospect, a mere eight months after they gave up much better outfield (Jett Williams) and right-handed pitching prospects (Brandon Sproat) to get him from Milwaukee,” Miller wrote.