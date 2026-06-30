Yankees’ Announcer Calls Out David Stearns’ $350 Million Mets

The New York Mets have been an absolute hogwash in 2026–and Michael Kay of the New York Yankees couldn’t agree more. He specifically targeted David Stearns in a recent interview.

Kay, the Yankees’ announcer, recently appeared on New York Post Sports and shared a jarring message on his feelings about the Mets’ season. In particular, he highlighted the baffling decisions made by David Stearns in hindsight.

“Did they not know Freddy Peralta was a five-inning pitcher?” Kay questioned. “He gave the money to Sean Manaea; how’d that work out? Hasn’t been that good, has it? He gave that money to Frankie Montas. How did that work out? Not that good, has it? They’re gonna have to end up trading Peralta; he said he wants a long-term deal. By the way, he’s delusional! He’s not getting a seven- or eight-year contract from anybody! But you had to know this! You knew the guy! …

“You’re the one who brought him to Milwaukee! You still made the trade for him! And did you see the game that Brandon Sproat had the other day? He’d better WISH, David Stearns better get down on his knees and pray that the Cubs don’t straighten out David Peterson. If they do, it’ll be one more embarrassing barnacle attached to his awful, awful resume!”

Kay’s thoughts mirror how most of baseball is currently viewing Stearns. His offseason plan, which saw off Mets’ franchise home run leader Pete Alonso, has crashed and burned this season.

MLB fans have had just about enough of Stearns and his Mets.

Social Media Reacts to the New York Mets

Here’s what people are saying:

Curt Bishop: “Mets given strong take on David Stearns’ performance #LGM.”

Damon Amendolara: “The Mets couldn’t fire the right guy, so they fired the manager instead. Carlos Mendoza paid the price for a roster that David Stearns put together. @Mets #LGM.”

NYM News: “The 2025 Mets went 0-70 when trailing entering the 9th, with 0 comeback wins. In 2026, the Mets are dead last in MLB with a 7-16 record and -9 run differential in 1-run games. Did David Stearns literally assemble the LEAST CLUTCH teams ever?”

@GiraffeNeckMarc: “What f*cking drugs has NY media been smoking? David Stearns has put together a flawed team, but Carlos Mendoza has also shown time and time again that he wasn’t the right guy to manage the Mets. Both things can be true: Stearns’ moves have sucked, and Mendoza was not good, either.”

Foul Territory: “‘David Stearns got a huge contract, but what has he accomplished to deserve that contract, other than that we heard he’s really smart?’ Former Mets coach Eric Chavez has a gripe that organizations are putting too much trust in people who haven’t proven themselves enough.”

VOGELBUCK: “states he’d rather have someone be put in an assistant GM role to learn before they fully take over. Yet Stearns was an assistant GM for 4 years lmfao this guy is a clown it hurts my brain.”

Ryan Smith: “Steve Cohen put full trust in Carlos Mendoza and David Stearns the last couple of years, but he doesn’t want to admit that this is his responsibility. The New York Mets are the laughing stock of the MLB because of Stearns’ ignorance and stubbornness.”