Aaron Boone Bashes ‘Terrible’ Yankees with Blunt 7-Word Message

The New York Yankees have gone from being one of the hottest teams in the majors to one of the coldest in the blink of an eye. During their most recent road trip, the Yankees lost seven of nine contests, with their 7-6 defeat in extra innings at the hands of the New York Mets on Sunday afternoon being perhaps the most crushing of them all.

This isn’t the first time manager Aaron Boone has faced adversity during his time in charge of the team, but considering the sky-high expectations the Yanks face, it’s safe to say that frustrations are quickly rising. That includes from Boone himself, as he only needed seven words to accurately describe what he saw from his squad during its nightmarish road trip.

Aaron Boone Calls Out Yankees Amid Recent Struggles

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The Yankees’ aforementioned nine-game road trip saw them go to battle in three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers, Baltimore Orioles, and the Mets. While Milwaukee is a formidable team, both Baltimore and New York have sub-.500 records, so dropping two out of three against them was less than stellar.

Issues are beginning to pop up all over the place for the Yanks right now. Their offense averaged just 3.1 runs per game over this nine-game stretch, and their pitching staff, particularly their bullpen, has shown serious signs of weakness. After coasting through the start of the season, Boone has suddenly found himself struggling to find fixes for a handful of different problems.

New York knew everything wasn’t going to work out perfectly for it all year long, but it needs to find a way to properly overcome adversity if it is going to be a real championship contender. The first step in Boone’s eyes involves holding himself and his players accountable, as he took his squad to bat after their aforementioned loss to the Mets.

“We just had a terrible road trip,” Boone bluntly said, per Tyler Kepner of The Athletic.

Aaron Boone, Yankees Must Find a Way to Bounce Back

For as bad as the Yanks have been as of late, they still have a solid 28-19 record, which is only three games behind the Tampa Bay Rays at the top of the division. With the Toronto Blue Jays, Orioles, and Boston Red Sox all sitting well below the .500 mark, you can make an argument that it is already a two-horse race in the AL East.

New York cannot get complacent, though, and that starts with Boone, who has to show a sense of urgency when it comes to shaking up his lineup and making better use of his bullpen. The Yankees will return home for their upcoming series against the Blue Jays, which should provide them with a great opportunity to get back on the right track. First pitch for their upcoming game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET on Monday night.