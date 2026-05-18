New York Yankees Must Consider Trading for Rockies’ $50 Million Pitcher After Mets Disaster

The New York Yankees have lost their division lead in the American League East, and now look up to the Tampa Bay Rays, who hold a 3-game lead in the AL East. After dropping two of three to the New York Mets over the weekend and blowing a 6-3 lead in the late innings to lose on Sunday, the focus has become clear on what the Yankees need to target at the MLB trade deadline: bullpen help.

A recent trade report by Bob Nightengale suggests that several teams are keeping a close eye on Colorado Rockies reliever Antonio Senzatela, who is putting together a fabulous season in his first campaign strictly out of the bullpen.

More MLB on Heavy: Recent Chicago Cubs Trade Report is Bad News for Matt Shaw

Antonio Senzatela Emerging as Top Trade Candidate

Nightengale reports that Antonio Senzatela has become one of the ‘hottest commodities’ around the league in terms of trade value:

“Rival executives say that one of the hottest commodities at the trade deadline will be Colorado Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela,” Nightengale wrote.

“Senzatela, pitching in relief for the first time in his career, is thriving since the conversion. He’s 3-0 with a 1.32 ERA. He’s in the final year of his five-year, $50.5 million contract, and should bring a nice trade return for the Rockies.”

Senzatela is in the final year of a five-year, $50 million contract that he signed with the Rockies several seasons ago. After his lack of production as a starter for many years, Colorado decided to move him into a reliever role this season, and he’s flourished in the new role.

Given the Yankees’ tradeable assets, as Nightengale outlines, the Rockies could get a quality haul in return for Senzatela, especially after the recent bullpen collapse by the Yankees against their cross-town rival, the Mets.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Must Consider Trading Away $73 Million Former All-Star Player Before It’s Too Late

What Could the Yankees Give Up to Acquire Antonio Senzatela?

Because Senzatela is an impending free agent, the Yankees don’t want to give up too much prospect capital for a potential rental player.

New York also seems to be willing to keep the likes of Jasson Dominguez, Spencer Jones, and Elmer Rodriguez.

So that leaves prospects like Ben Hess and Chase Hampton as potential movable pieces, or maybe the Rockies would want a player like Anthony Volpe to help with their rebuild.

While the Rockies have been able to pick up some wins this season, they are still a long ways away from truly competing in the NL West, and trading away Antonio Senzatela could be a good step in the right direction in terms of continuing to build a strong core of players.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Mock MLB Trade Lands Phillies’ Jhoan Duran