Yankees’ Ben Rice & Aaron Boone Rave About Big Spencer Jones Change

The New York Yankees are navigating their most difficult stretch of the season, as they are being forced to find ways to win without Aaron Judge. So far, things have gone quite well, as the Yanks have taken control of the American League East division, holding a 3.5-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays heading into play on Thursday.

New York’s lineup has managed to pick up the slack in Judge’s absence, with rookie Spencer Jones beginning to emerge as a real weapon for the team. After struggling in his first stint in the majors earlier this year, Jones has begun to show real signs of improvement, and according to both Ben Rice and Aaron Boone, there’s one big reason for his sudden turnaround.

Ben Rice, Aaron Boone Commend Spencer Jones’ Improved Plate Discipline

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Even before Judge landed on the injured list, you could have made a case that Rice was outproducing him (.291 BA, 20 HR, 49 RBI, 1.001 OPS). Having rose through the minors alongside Jones, Rice knows precisely what he is capable of, and while he knows it isn’t his flashiest trait, he revealed he’s been impressed with Jones’ plate discipline as of late.

“Everyone wants to talk about the power, the speed, the size, but he has really sharpened that tool, especially over the last couple seasons,” Rice said when speaking about Jones’ patience during his recent at-bats.

The numbers still aren’t wildly impressive for Jones this season (.239 BA, 2 HR, 7 RBI, .731 OPS), but he’s beginning to put everything together in real time. Considering how much power Jones has when he makes contact with the ball, Boone sent a warning to teams across the league when discussing the towering outfielder, as he feels he could quickly begin to discover what he is truly capable of.

“You know the power is real,” Boone said of Jones. “So when you have that kind of power and obviously the opponent’s aware of that, when you can control the zone with it, that’s a dangerous combination. It’s been great to see. Feel like he’s just in a really good frame of mind and going into the game with a good plan and executing.”

Yankees Need Spencer Jones to Continue Delivering the Goods at the Plate

Anytime you lose a player of Judge’s caliber for an extended period of time, it’s going to have an impact on your team’s production. While Jones is Judge’s direct replacement in the field, making up for Judge’s absence is a team-wide task. Of course, getting any sort of tangible production from Jones would be huge, especially considering how highly-touted of a prospect he is.

Jones is still working out some of the kinks at the plate for the time being, but that’s to be expected for a rookie who is getting his first taste of the majors. After getting the day off on Wednesday, Jones will look to get back in the lineup on Thursday night and help New York finish off a sweep of the Chicago White Sox.