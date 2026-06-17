Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees Announce Ben Rice Change Before White Sox Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 17: Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on April 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Chicago White Sox in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 12-2 win on Tuesday.

Ben Rice (who batted 1st) finished with one home run and two walks.

New York Yankees Announce Ben Rice Change

GettyBen Rice #22 of the New York Yankees celebrates his fourth inning two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox in the the dugout with his teammates at Yankee Stadium on June 16, 2026 in New York City.

For Wednesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/17 P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH A. Rosario 3B C. Bellinger CF J. Domínguez RF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero LF A. Volpe SS A. Sánchez C C. Rodón SP”

Rice has been moved down to 2nd in the order (and is the DH) on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old is currently batting .292 with 71 hits, 20 home runs, 49 RBIs, 53 runs and two stolen bases in 66 games.

GettyBen Rice #22 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases following his first inning solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on May 03, 2026 in New York City.

Rice was picked in the 12th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

He is in his third MLB season (all with the Yankees).

Social Media Buzzing

GettyBen Rice #22 of the New York Yankees reacts after he hit a home run against the Athletics in the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park on May 29, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

Here’s what people have been saying about Rice:

@TalkinYanks: “BEN RICE’S 20TH HOMER OF THE SEASON GOES OFF THE SECOND DECK”

@SleeperMLB: “Home Run Leaders through 6/17: 25 – Kyle Schwarber 24 – Yordan Alvarez 23 – Byron Buxton 20 – Munetaka Murakami 20 – Hunter Goodman 20 – Ben Rice 20 – James Wood”

@DanClarkSports: “Ben Rice remains in the MVP discussion.”

Just Baseball: “Players in Yankees history with 70 Hits, 20 HR, and 35 BB in the first 66 games of a season: Babe Ruth (11x) Lou Gehrig (4x) Mickey Mantle (3x) Aaron Judge (3x) Alex Rodriguez (2007) Mark Teixeira (2009) Ben Rice (2026) Rice is putting himself in rarified air”

Yankees Right Now

Getty Ben Rice #22 and Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees celebrate a two-run home run hit by Goldschmidt during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on June 08, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Yankees have been one of the best teams in baseball through the first half of the 2026 season.

They are the first-place team in the American League East with a 44-27 record in 71 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

New York Yankees Announce Ben Rice Change Before White Sox Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x