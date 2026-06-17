New York Yankees Announce Ben Rice Change Before White Sox Game

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Chicago White Sox in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 12-2 win on Tuesday.

Ben Rice (who batted 1st) finished with one home run and two walks.

New York Yankees Announce Ben Rice Change

For Wednesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/17 P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH A. Rosario 3B C. Bellinger CF J. Domínguez RF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero LF A. Volpe SS A. Sánchez C C. Rodón SP”

Rice has been moved down to 2nd in the order (and is the DH) on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old is currently batting .292 with 71 hits, 20 home runs, 49 RBIs, 53 runs and two stolen bases in 66 games.

Rice was picked in the 12th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

He is in his third MLB season (all with the Yankees).

Social Media Buzzing

Here’s what people have been saying about Rice:

@TalkinYanks: “BEN RICE’S 20TH HOMER OF THE SEASON GOES OFF THE SECOND DECK”

@SleeperMLB: “Home Run Leaders through 6/17: 25 – Kyle Schwarber 24 – Yordan Alvarez 23 – Byron Buxton 20 – Munetaka Murakami 20 – Hunter Goodman 20 – Ben Rice 20 – James Wood”

@DanClarkSports: “Ben Rice remains in the MVP discussion.”

Just Baseball: “Players in Yankees history with 70 Hits, 20 HR, and 35 BB in the first 66 games of a season: Babe Ruth (11x) Lou Gehrig (4x) Mickey Mantle (3x) Aaron Judge (3x) Alex Rodriguez (2007) Mark Teixeira (2009) Ben Rice (2026) Rice is putting himself in rarified air”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees have been one of the best teams in baseball through the first half of the 2026 season.

They are the first-place team in the American League East with a 44-27 record in 71 games.