Aaron Boone Sends Brutally Honest Message After Yankees Latest Loss

The New York Yankees have been battling to stay afloat all season, but with the trade deadline less than 48 hours away, it feels like the wheels are beginning to fall off. The Yanks suffered their third loss in the past four games on Saturday night, as the Chicago Cubs handed them a disappointing 5-2 defeat.

While New York’s pitching staff has remained one of the best groups in the league, its lineup is struggling to find a way to score runs. Manager Aaron Boone knows the predicament this group is in, and after their latest loss to the Cubs, he seemingly implored general manager Brian Cashman and the front office to bring in some reinforcements before the trade deadline strikes.

Aaron Boone Dishes on Yankees Woes at the Plate

Over the past few years, the Yanks have become increasingly reliant on Aaron Judge for production in their lineup. With that in mind, it’s actually rather impressive that New York is boasting a 62-49 record heading into play on Sunday, as Judge has only suited up for 59 games thanks to a lingering rib injury.

The main issue for this team is that there’s really no clarity on when Judge could return. Making matters worse, star outfielder Cody Bellinger is now on the injured list, which has put a ton of pressure on Ben Rice to lead the way. While Rice is hitting .268 with 31 home runs, there’s only so much he can do.

Teams are beginning to make trades in an effort to reinforce their roster, but so far, New York hasn’t managed to do much of note, besides trading relief pitcher Camilo Doval to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Simply put, the Yankees need to add another bat or two if they want to contend for the World Series this year, as Boone didn’t hold back any punches when discussing the state of the team’s offense.

“We don’t have a lot of margin for error when you’re not putting a lot of points on the board,” Boone said when speaking to reporters. “We put some traffic out there. We probably had 10-plus base runners tonight. So those are little signs, hopefully, of the offense getting things going a little bit. But obviously we need to keep doing a little bit more.”

Yankees Running Out of Time to Make Big Moves Before the Trade Deadline

The Yankees have been trying to coax more out of this group all season long, but it’s pretty clear that the guys around Rice aren’t going to get hot and turn a corner. Judge and Bellinger should return this year, but it may not matter if the front office can’t get some help to fill the gaps during their continued absences.

The American League is weak enough that New York should be able to survive and find its way to the playoffs one way or another, but this is a team with championship aspirations. As a result of those heightened expectations, getting some help at the deadline is a must. In the meantime, the Yanks will try to pick up a series victory over the Cubs when they return to action on Sunday afternoon.