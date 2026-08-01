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Yankees’ Aaron Boone Sends Strong Message After Shutout Win Over Cubs

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Yankees manager Aaron Boone reacts amid discussion of Red Sox star Roman Anthony
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Aaron Boone’s comments on Red Sox prospect Roman Anthony draw attention ahead of Opening Day.

The New York Yankees beat the Chicago Cubs 2-0 on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field. Will Warren held the Cubs offense scoreless across 6⅔ innings. A pair of solo shots from Amed Rosario and Spencer Jones accounted for all the scoring.

Two runs on two swings. On most nights, that is not enough. But the Yankees have not needed much lately because of what’s been happening on the mound.

Friday’s outing from Warren was not an isolated performance. It was the latest chapter in something bigger.

Boone Sends Message on the Rotation

Seven Yankees starters across the last nine games have allowed one run or fewer. The stretch has been the backbone of the team’s push toward the trade deadline, and manager Aaron Boone sees something deeper fueling it.

“It’s a tight group,” Boone said. “The pitching group is super diligent in what they do. Starting with Gerrit, they all really support each other and want to help each other and want to see each other be successful.”

Boone described a culture within the pitching staff that has turned individual outings into a collective standard.

“That’s been much of the story of the year for us,” Boone said. “Our starting pitching’s been excellent.”

Warren Delivers a Strong Outing

Warren had struggled for two months, carrying a bloated ERA north of six and a half across his previous eight turns. The right-hander had been relying too heavily on his fastball and losing feel along the way.

He flipped the script against Chicago. Warren leaned into his changeup and curveball, the two offerings best equipped to handle left-handed hitters. The Cubs stacked five lefties in the lineup. Warren responded with seven strikeouts, no walks, and just four hits allowed on 88 pitches.

Boone praised the adjustment.

“He game-planned today, really well-executed,” Boone said. “This entire secondary but especially the changeup was huge for him.”

GettyWASHINGTON, DC – JULY 12: Will Warren #29 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park on July 12, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Rosario and Jones Provide the Spark for Yankees

Rosario connected in the fourth inning that snapped a scoreless tie against Cubs lefty Shota Imanaga. His first at-bat had gone 11 pitches before ending in a strikeout, but the extended look at Imanaga’s arsenal paid off later.

Boone pointed to that at-bat as a turning point.

“We’ve had too few of those innings where pitchers gone through in 10, 12 pitches, whatever it is, it’s hard to score,” Boone said. “But those are the kind of at-bats that can pay off for you as the game unfolds.”

Jones added a solo homer in the fifth. The young outfielder has been producing at a strong clip since earning his second call-up in early June.

GettySpencer Jones of the New York Yankees. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Final Word for the Yankees

The Yankees sit at 62-48 with the deadline approaching. The offense has carried its share of the load this season, but this stretch belongs to the pitching staff.

Seven starters in nine games holding opponents to one run or fewer is not a coincidence. Boone called it a tight group. The results back him up.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network, and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

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Yankees’ Aaron Boone Sends Strong Message After Shutout Win Over Cubs

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