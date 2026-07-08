New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Drops Honest Paul Goldschmidt Quote After Loss To Rays

The New York Yankees lost yet again, falling to the Tampa Bay Rays 6-4 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Tuesday. The loss marked New York’s 10th defeat in its last 12 games.

One of the main reasons the Yankees have been struggling lately is that first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is in the middle of one of the worst slumps in his 16-year MLB career. He struck out four times on Tuesday and is hitless in his last 30 at-bats. If he gets out in his next two at-bats, he will match the worst slump of his career, when he had a 0-for-32 skid with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2024.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Drops Assessment Of Paul Goldschmidt’s Struggles After Loss to Rays

“I thought today he was a little in between. Behind some pitches. Some that he’s getting a pitch to hit,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said to reporters after Tuesday’s game. “He hits some balls hard to the foul side, where he’s on time for a pitch that he’s been sticking in play for much of the year when he’s been rolling, but a little bit off right now with his timing. I thought tonight he was a little bit behind some pitches and in between on some secondary [pitches].”

Before his recent slump, Goldschmidt held a .301/.361/.571 (159 wRC+) slash line over 216 plate appearances this year. He has hit 14 home runs, nine doubles, one triple and 40 RBI in 2026.

The Yankees desperately need Goldschmidt and the rest of the offense to get back on track. After Tuesday’s loss, New York trails Tampa Bay by four games in the AL East standings. The Yankees still have a comfortable lead in the Wild Card standings, holding the first spot with a 50-41 record.

New York Yankees Struggling Right Now

Still, the Yankees are arguably the best team in the American League on paper. They have the best run differential in the league by far at +80, with the Rays ranking second at +33.

Regardless, Tampa Bay has managed to win more games to this point in the season. Based on talent, New York seems to still have the best shot to win the AL East. However, the team must turn things around quickly. If the Yankees drop the next two games against the Rays, they will be six games back of Tampa Bay in the division. But if they win the next two, they will be just two back.

Game 3 of the four-game series between the Yankees and Rays at Tropicana Field is scheduled to begin at 6:40 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. It’s a highly anticipated pitching matchup, with right-hander Gerrit Cole (3-3, 4.01 ERA, 41 SO, 42 2/3 IP) slated to take the mound for New York and left-hander Shane McClanahan (7-5, 3.05 ERA, 77 SO, 79 2/3 IP) for Tampa Bay. With a left-hander on the mound, Goldschmidt will most likely be in the lineup. The game will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video and Rays.TV.