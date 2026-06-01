Yankees’ Manager Had Wild Take on Historic Inning

The New York Yankees did not just beat the Athletics on Sunday. They produced one of the strangest offensive explosions the franchise has seen in decades.

Then Aaron Boone somehow topped it with his reaction afterward.

After the Yankees erupted for 13 runs in the third inning of a 13-8 win over the A’s, Boone faced the obvious question from reporters. Had he ever seen anything remotely like that before?

Instead of breaking down the inning conventionally, the Yankees manager immediately turned the moment into a self-deprecating story from his college baseball days at USC.

“My junior year, I was our lead-off hitter and I went 0-for-2 with a walk in the first inning,” Boone said, according to NJ.com’s Adam Zagoria. “I made both outs and did not get a hit, walked. So three at bats, I made the first and last out and walked in between.”

The answer perfectly captured how surreal Sunday became for New York.

The Yankees entered the third inning trailing 3-0 after another sloppy start against the Athletics. Less than an hour later, the game had completely transformed into one of the most statistically bizarre innings in modern MLB history.

According to ESPN, New York became only the second team since 1900 to score at least 10 runs in a game while recording all of its hits in one inning.

That alone sounds impossible.

The Yankees sent 18 hitters to the plate during the 43-minute inning. They finished with 11 hits, four walks, four stolen bases and 13 runs. A’s pitchers Jacob Lopez and Michael Kelly never regained control once the inning started spiraling.

More importantly, the offensive eruption may have exposed the version of the Yankees lineup that the organization has desperately searched for throughout the season.

Ben Rice Helped Unlock Yankees Lineup

Ben Rice delivered the biggest blows during the inning and continued strengthening his case as one of the Yankees’ most important breakout players.

Rice crushed a two-run double and a two-run triple in the same inning while driving in four runs total. Eight of the nine Yankees starters recorded at least one hit and one RBI during the rally. Austin Wells somehow scored twice despite never recording a hit in the inning.

Too often, the lineup has looked overly dependent on Judge carrying the offense through difficult stretches. Sunday looked completely different. The Yankees attacked aggressively on the bases, forced the A’s pitchers into long at-bats and generated constant pressure instead of waiting for one swing to change the game.

According to the Associated Press, it marked New York’s biggest inning since 2005 and came one run short of tying the franchise record set in 1920.

Why This Changes the Conversation Around Yankees

The inning also temporarily erased growing frustration surrounding the offense.

New York entered Sunday after getting shut out by the Athletics the previous game. Questions surrounding lineup consistency, bottom-of-the-order production and offensive depth had started resurfacing again as the Yankees chased the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East standings.

Sunday reminded everyone how dangerous this lineup can still become when multiple hitters contribute simultaneously.

The Yankees improved to 36-23 with the victory and finished their road trip 5-1. Will Warren also stabilized after a rocky first inning and improved to 7-1 after delivering five straight scoreless frames.

Now comes the difficult part.

Historic innings generate headlines, but sustaining offensive pressure over the next several weeks could determine whether the Yankees actually overtake Tampa Bay in the division race.

For one inning Sunday, though, the Yankees looked unstoppable.