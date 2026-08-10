Yankees’ Aaron Boone Drops Blunt Quote on Jazz Chisholm Jr. Struggles

The New York Yankees are running out of time waiting for Jazz Chisholm Jr. to find his rhythm. With 44 games remaining, that breakout stretch still hasn’t arrived.

New York is navigating a difficult offensive stretch without Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, and Giancarlo Stanton, including Sunday’s 2-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves in 10 innings. A lineup missing that much firepower could badly use a spark, and Chisholm has the tools to provide exactly that. He just hasn’t been able to put it together consistently, entering Sunday’s game batting .216 with a .691 OPS through 109 games.

Boone Addresses Chisholm’s Inconsistent Season

Manager Aaron Boone acknowledged the season-long struggle to get Chisholm going.

“I think all year, just struggling to really get dialed in,” Boone said. “He’s never had that real hot streak, which he’s certainly capable of. We’ve seen over the last couple years, where it’s two, three, four weeks of impactful damage, speed, getting on, things like that.”

Chisholm went 1-for-3 with a walk Sunday, though he also committed a throwing error on a chopper he couldn’t cleanly grip out of his glove.

Chisholm Reflects on His Approach

Chisholm isn’t alone in his offensive struggles on this roster. But few Yankees carry the same single-handed game-changing ability when things click. He addressed his current state directly after Sunday’s game.

“I’ve been feeling OK,” Chisholm said.

He described days of hitting the ball hard without results. Other days brought no solid contact at all. Still, he emphasized his consistent effort regardless of outcome. As a pending free agent, the stakes behind finding that consistency carry extra weight heading into the stretch run.

Injury Updates Around the Yankees’ Roster

New York continued monitoring several players working their way back from injury. Carlos Rodon threw 48 pitches over 2 2/3 innings in his first rehab start with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday. Boone indicated another rehab outing is likely before his return to the majors.

“I thought he looked pretty good,” Boone said.

Cody Bellinger is roughly two weeks removed from a Grade 2 left hamstring strain. He’s progressed to running and hitting. It remains unclear whether he’ll beat his original four-to-six-week recovery timeline. Clarke Schmidt experienced forearm cramping during a live bullpen session earlier in the week. He’s resumed playing catch but hasn’t yet thrown a bullpen since. Giancarlo Stanton continued running in the outfield Sunday at what appeared to be strong intensity. He still hasn’t progressed to running the bases.

Elsewhere in the organization, Anthony Volpe made his first start at second base for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday. He fielded all three ground balls hit his way cleanly. He returned to shortstop Sunday as the Yankees continue easing him into a potential position change.

Final Word for the Yankees

Jazz Chisholm Jr. remains one of the few players on this roster capable of changing a game by himself. The problem all season has been frequency, not talent.

With 44 games left and a lineup already missing several key bats, New York needs that version of Chisholm to show up soon. The clock on this season isn’t waiting.