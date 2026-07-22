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Yankees Announce Surprising Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change During Pirates Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 28: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series (at home) with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

They are coming off an 8-5 victory on Monday.

Jazz Chisholm (who batted 5th) had an excellent game.

He finished with two home runs and five RBIs.

Yankees Announce Surprising Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees celebrates his third inning two-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates with teammate Cody Bellinger #35 at Yankee Stadium on July 20, 2026 in New York City.

For Wednesday’s first game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “NYY Yankees Lineup 07/22 Game 1 1. Trent Grisham CF 2. Ben Rice 1B 3. Spencer Jones DH 4. Cody Bellinger LF 5. Jasson Dominguez RF 6. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 7. Jose Caballero SS 8. Ryan McMahon 3B 9. Austin Wells C”

Despite his big day on Monday, Chisholm Jr. has been moved down to the 6th spot in the order.

The two-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .228 with 76 hits, 16 home runs, 43 RBIs, 51 runs and 26 stolen bases in 95 games.

He is in the middle of his third season playing for the Yankees.

Social Media Buzzing

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts as he runs the bases after his third inning two-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium on July 20, 2026 in New York City.

Here’s what people have been saying about Chisholm Jr. recently:

@eyyankees: “The Yankees like Jazz Chisholm Jr. and are not expected to entertain the thought of trading him, according to Jon Heyman.”

Ryan Garcia: “Most HRs among 2B in 2026: 1. Brandon Lowe (21) 2. Ketel Marte (18) 3. Jazz Chisholm (16) If there’s a second-half surge for Chisholm, he could galvanize this offense back into first place before Aaron Judge is back.”

GettyBen Rice #22 and Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium on July 20, 2026 in New York City.

Underdog MLB: “Jazz Chisholm Jr. last 3 AB: HR HR HR”

@WFAN660: “Craig says Jazz Chisholm is viewed by Yankee fans much like Robinson Cano was:”

Katie Sharp: “Yankees are now 14-1 (.933) when Jazz Chisholm Jr. hits a HR in a game this season. That’s the 2nd best record (min. 10 games) for any team/player combo, behind the Braves and Michael Harris II (15-1).”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees come into Wednesday as the second-place team in the American League East with a 56-44 record in 100 games.

They are 2.0 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Yankees Announce Surprising Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change During Pirates Series

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