Yankees Announce Surprising Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change During Pirates Series

On Wednesday afternoon, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series (at home) with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

They are coming off an 8-5 victory on Monday.

Jazz Chisholm (who batted 5th) had an excellent game.

He finished with two home runs and five RBIs.

Yankees Announce Surprising Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change

For Wednesday’s first game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “NYY Yankees Lineup 07/22 Game 1 1. Trent Grisham CF 2. Ben Rice 1B 3. Spencer Jones DH 4. Cody Bellinger LF 5. Jasson Dominguez RF 6. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 7. Jose Caballero SS 8. Ryan McMahon 3B 9. Austin Wells C”

Despite his big day on Monday, Chisholm Jr. has been moved down to the 6th spot in the order.

The two-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .228 with 76 hits, 16 home runs, 43 RBIs, 51 runs and 26 stolen bases in 95 games.

He is in the middle of his third season playing for the Yankees.

Social Media Buzzing

Here’s what people have been saying about Chisholm Jr. recently:

@eyyankees: “The Yankees like Jazz Chisholm Jr. and are not expected to entertain the thought of trading him, according to Jon Heyman.”

Ryan Garcia: “Most HRs among 2B in 2026: 1. Brandon Lowe (21) 2. Ketel Marte (18) 3. Jazz Chisholm (16) If there’s a second-half surge for Chisholm, he could galvanize this offense back into first place before Aaron Judge is back.”

Underdog MLB: “Jazz Chisholm Jr. last 3 AB: HR HR HR”

@WFAN660: “Craig says Jazz Chisholm is viewed by Yankee fans much like Robinson Cano was:”

Katie Sharp: “Yankees are now 14-1 (.933) when Jazz Chisholm Jr. hits a HR in a game this season. That’s the 2nd best record (min. 10 games) for any team/player combo, behind the Braves and Michael Harris II (15-1).”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees come into Wednesday as the second-place team in the American League East with a 56-44 record in 100 games.

They are 2.0 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays.