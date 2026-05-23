Aaron Boone Makes Honest Statement About Demoted New York Yankees Player

On Friday night, the New York Yankees played the first game of their series with the Tampa Bay Rays (in the Bronx).

They lost by a score of 4-2 (and Saturday’s game has been canceled).

Before the series, the Yankees optioned Spencer Jones back to Triple-A.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on May 20: “Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Yovanny Cruz and OF Spencer Jones to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Aaron Boone Makes Statement About Jones

Ahead of Friday’s game, manager Aaron Boone spoke about Jones getting demoted (via YES Network).

Boone: “Really tough call… I feel like it was a good experience for Spencer. Even though he didn’t get a lot of results, I thought he held his own pretty well… It was a tough call… Pitchers we’re facing over the next several days, this way made the most sense.”

Jones played ten games for the Yankees after getting called up.

He batted .167 with four hits, two RBI’s and one stolen base.

@YankeeSource wrote (on May 21): “Spencer Jones has faced Dylan Cease, Kyle Harrison, Logan Henderson, Freddy Peralta, Jacob Misiorowski and Clay Holmes in his first 9 games. He’s seeing some of the best stuff in the league, so it’s fair to give him some time to adjust.”

Looking At Jones

Jones had hit 11 home runs and 41 RBI’s in his first 33 games of the Triple-A season.

The 25-year-old was picked in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft (out of Vanderbilt).

He wrote a heartfelt post (via Instagram) after getting called up earlier this month.

He wrote (on May 14): “My lifelong dream of playing in the Major Leagues came true last week and I didn’t do it alone. This moment would have never been possible without the people in my life who have supported me from the very beginning. I am so grateful for my family making the sacrifices they did to see all of this through. Countless long drives and endless summers led us to this point. It doesn’t matter how much I say thank you, it will never be enough. I have been so fortunate to be surrounded by so many impactful people, teachers, mentors, coaches, friends, and teammates who put me in a position to achieve this dream. I am so lucky to have you all in my life. Damn it feels good to be a Yankee. I’m excited for this new chapter of life and to show the world what we can do🗽”

The Yankees are currently 30-22 in 52 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.