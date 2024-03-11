Yankees Manager Aaron Boone on Hottest of Seats in Oddsmakers’ View

The New York Yankees missed the postseason for the first time since 2016 last season. They haven’t been to the World Series since 2009.

Considering owner Hal Steinbrenner always says anything less than a World Series championship means a season is a failure, it should not surprise that manager Aaron Boone is on the hot seat.

The oddsmakers have confirmed what many around baseball, including Heavy.com’s Rachael Millanta, are thinking about Boone. They consider Boone the MLB manager most likely to be fired first this season.

Bet Online lists Boone’s odds to be axed at +500. He is followed by the Washington Nationals’ Dave Martinez at +600, the Colorado Rockies’ Bud Black at +700 and the Boston Red Sox’s Alex Cora at +1000.

7th Season Must Be Lucky for Aaron Boone

The Yankees went just 82-80 last year and nearly saw their streak of 31 consecutive winning seasons that dates to 1993 end. They finished in fourth place in the American League East, 19 games behind the division champion Baltimore Orioles, and eight games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final AL wild-card spot.

Injuries played a factor in the Yankees barely getting over .500. First baseman Anthony Rizzo, third baseman DJ LeMahieu, center fielder Aaron Judge and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton all had significant stints on the injured list. So, too, did left-hander Carlos Rodon, who was signed to a six-year, $162-million contract as a free agent the previous offseason.

The Yankees made the biggest trade acquisition of the winter, though, when they got right fielder Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres. Outfielder Trent Grisham, a two-time Gold Glove winner also came to New York as part of the deal.

Right-hander Marcus Stroman signed a two-year, $37-million contract in free agency and left fielder Alex Verdugo was acquired from the Red Sox in a trade.

The offseason moves leave Boone feeling optimistic about the Yankees returning to contention this season as he told Heavy.com recently. Yet the Yankees have had an injury scare again this spring as the team said Monday that reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole will undergo an MRI on his balky right elbow.

The Yankees have been patient with Boone through six seasons. He has delivered a 509-361 regular-season record with two AL East championships and five postseason appearances.

However, the lack of a World Series appearance could mean time is running out on Boone.

Is Nationals’ Dave Martinez Really on Hot Seat?

It is easy to think Dave Martinez could be in trouble as the Nationals have finished in last place in the Nationals League East for four consecutive seasons since winning the World Series in 2019. However, that’s probably not the case.

Just four players remain from the championship team — left-hander Patrick Corbin, right-hander Stephen Strasburg, reliever Tanner Rainey and center fielder Victor Robles. Strasburg is unlikely to play again because of injuries and no one among the other three is a key contributor.

The Nationals also improved from 55-107 in 2022 to 71-91 last season. Thus, it seems only a collapse in 2024 would cost Martinez his job.

Black is in a similar rebuilding situation after the Rockies went 59-103 last year for the worst record in the franchise’s 31-year history. Like Martinez, Bud Black is a respected veteran in a no-win situation. There has been no indication that his job is in jeopardy.

Alex Cora could be in trouble as the Red Sox have finished in the AL East basement each of the last two seasons. However, Cora is well-regarded within the game and is more likely to leave Boston when his contract expires at the end of this season and land a large deal elsewhere.