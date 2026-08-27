Aaron Boone Reacts To New York Yankees Signing Former MLB All-Star

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees played the second game of their series with the Houston Astros in the Bronx.

They won by a score of 9-3.

Aaron Boone Reacts To New York Yankees Signing

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Yankees signed Michael Fulmer.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “• Signed RHP Michael Fulmer (#43) to a Major League contract and selected him to the active roster.”

Fulmer pitching one inning, allowing no runs.

After the game, manager Aaron Boone was asked about Fulmer when he met with the media (via YES Network).

Reporter: “What did you think of Fulmer coming in there in that spot?”

Boone: “He was great. I said, ‘Welcome to the Yankees.’ I threw you in there against Yordan, Paredes, and Altuve right out of the gate, and he was like, ‘I wouldn’t have it any other way.’ Look, I think he can help us. I really do. So, it was good to get him in. He was coming in regardless—whether it was a tie game, whether we were up. You know, we need some guys now to be able to step up and be a part of it. And that was a great first impression by him. I thought he threw the ball really well.”

Fulmer is in the middle of his 9th season at the MLB level.

He has also spent time with the Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Angels, Chicago Cubs, Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox.