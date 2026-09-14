New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Suggests Aaron Judge Change Amid Twins Series

The New York Yankees have been fortunate to have slugger Aaron Judge back in the lineup.

He’s been easing his way back into baseball, and skipper Aaron Boone is now suggesting a potential change to Judge’s schedule in the series against the Minnesota Twins.

Per Greg Joyce of the New York Post, Boone is thinking he will “give Aaron Judge Wednesday’s series finale off into the off day. Should be more or less a full go after that.”

Yankees’ Aaron Boone Reveals Plan for Aaron Judge

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-3. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Judge is in the lineup for New York’s series opener against the Twins. He is batting third in the order.

However, having missed so much time over the past several months, he isn’t back to his top potential just yet.

His first game back took place on Sept. 8 against the Colorado Rockies.

He’s appeared in five games total since leaving the IL — two against the Rockies and three against the New York Mets.

So far this season, he is slashing .242/.365/.506 with a .871 OPS and 17 homers through 64 games. He’s registered 10 doubles and 38 RBIs.

As noted by Bryan Hoch of MLB.com on Sept. 10, “… Judge has not faced a situation that would risk the healing of his right rib. Judge has yet to be challenged much in the field…”

The 34-year-old outfielder has made it clear he intends to protect his body and prepare for full play during the postseason.

Where the Yankees Stand Heading Into Twins Series

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks on the field for batting practice before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

New York is riding an 86-63 record in the American League East.

They fall behind the Tampa Bay Rays (90-59), but are above the Boston Red Sox (82-68), Toronto Blue Jays (75-75) and the Baltimore Orioles (72-78).

FanGraphs’ latest MLB Playoff Odds, as of Sept. 14, give the Yankees a 9.6% chance of winning their division and, of course, a clean 100% chance of making the playoffs.

They own a 90.4% chance of clinching the Wild Card spot and an 8.5% chance of winning the Fall Classic this year.

The length of their run in the postseason will largely depend on how their key stars perform at the plate and on the mound in the coming weeks.

As for their current opponents, the Twins are ranked third in the American League Central at 70-79 overall.

New York holds an edge over Minnesota in this series, but the Twins have the home-field advantage.

Following this road trip, the Yankees will head to Chase Field in Phoenix to face the Arizona Diamondbacks for a three-game series.

That series begins on Friday, Sept. 18, at 9:40 p.m. ET.