New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Can Make MLB History In Twins Series

On Monday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

They are coming off a series where they took two out of three games from the New York Mets (in the Bronx).

Most recently, the Yankees won by a score of 2-0 on Sunday afternoon.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic wrote: “Yankees take two of three against the Mets and win 2-0 today. Cam Schlittler continued his path toward an AL Cy Young and a potential MVP. Yankees remain 4 games behind the Rays in the AL East.”

Aaron Judge Can Make MLB History In Twins Series

On Tuesday, Aaron Judge made his return to the lineup.

The three-time MVP had been out of action since May 31.

On Sunday, Judge had no hits and three strikeouts (and he has yet to hit a home run since being activated).

That said, it’s worth noting that Judge can make history during their series in Minnesota.

The future Hall of Famer needs just one home run to tie Aramis Ramírez (386) for 70th on the all-time list.

Right now, Judge (385) is tied with Dwight Evans.

Dean Ciriaco of The Skippers View wrote: “Aaron Judge since returning from the IL. • .176 AVG (3-for-17) • 1 run • 0 HR, 0 RBI • 1 BB, 9 K • .398 OPS”

In addition to the milestone, fans will just be happy to see Judge hit his first home run since coming off the injured list.

Looking At The Yankees On Monday

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 86-63 record in 149 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games.

Looking At The Twins On Monday

The Twins are the third-place team in the American League Central with a 70-79 record in 149 games.

They have lost seven out of their last ten games.