Yankees Manager Provides Update on Trent Grisham, Hints at Roster Move

Trent Grisham exited the New York Yankees‘ 8-5 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed it was a hamstring injury after the game.

“Hopefully not too serious, but we’ll see how he wakes up tomorrow,” Boone told Meredith Marakovits of YES Network.

Grisham suffered the injury rounding first base on a two-run single in the seventh that cut the Blue Jays’ lead to 7-5. He managed to advance to second on the throw home, then left the game.

Boone said it wasn’t a lingering injury situation, and there aren’t any immediate plans to get imaging done. Instead, Grisham will receive treatment, and then the club will decide in the coming days what its next steps are.

The 29-year-old outfielder plays a key role in the Yankees’ lineup. He’s slashing .232/.341/.406 on the season, with eight home runs and a 114 wRC+. Grisham serves as the primary on-base threat from the leadoff spot in front of their big bats.

The Yankees will wait until Grisham shows up at the ballpark to make a decision. That could put them a man down for their next game for the Blue Jays if he’s unable to play.

Jasson Dominguez ‘In Play’ For Yankees to Replace Trent Grisham

Should Grisham require a stint on the injured list, they have another outfielder nearing a return. Jasson Dominguez is rehabbing with Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre, so they could cut that a bit short. The young outfielder will likely be added to the club’s taxi squad and fly out to Toronto in case.

“There’s a chance we bring (Dominguez) up, depending on Grish,” said Boone. “We’ll see what we have overnight and in the morning, but Jasson could be in play.”

It’s worth noting that “in play” has been one of Boone’s codewords for an impending roster move. He used similar language to describe Gerrit Cole’s return when they activated him from the injured list.

Dominguez is working his way back from an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder. He suffered the injury in May after he crashed into the wall to make a play.

He went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in his first rehab game with Scranton Wilkes-Barre. Boone initially wanted Dominguez to play the entire weekend in the minors, but Grisham’s injury could speed up his return.

Yankees Outfield Situation Following Trent Grisham Injury

The Yankees have battled injuries in the outfield all season. They’re down possibly two of their starting three outfielders and one key depth player. That’s forced them to dip into their system, which includes the rookie Spencer Jones, who’s in his second MLB stint.

Three-time American League MVP winner Aaron Judge remains out until at least the All-Star break with a stress fracture in his rib. With Grisham’s situation, the club could be down two starting outfielders. However, Dominguez’s progress comes at a convenient time for the club.

With right-hander Kevin Gausman set to start for Toronto, Spencer Jones could start in center field. Infielders Jose Caballero or Max Schuemann could get the start in right field.

It won’t be until after the All-Star break for the Yankees to get reinforcements to their lineup. However, they’ll need their outfield to hold up between now and then.