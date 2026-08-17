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Aaron Boone Under ‘Pressure’ as Yankees’ AL East Hopes Fade Away

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New York Yankees v Kansas City Royals
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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 26: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees talks with members of the press during a pre-game interview prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Believe it or not, the Major League Baseball season is winding down.

With just over a month left until the MLB playoffs, it’s time to start thinking about standings implications and what lies ahead for contenders.

The New York Yankees are certainly a contender, but as of August 17, New York is 5.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the AL East. It’s not an insurmountable deficit in the division, but the Yankees may be headed for the AL Wild Card for a second straight game, which will put a lot of pressure on manager Aaron Boone.

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Yankees’ Aaron Boone Facing ‘Pressure’ Amid Playoff Push

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 15: Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees stands on the mound in a break in play during the sixth inning of an MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre on August 15, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

In a recent article for FanSided.com. MLB writer John Perrotta labeled five Yankees (or really entities*) that are under the most pressure as MLB playoffs loom, and, of course, manager Aaron Boone was listed in the piece:

“Boone takes a lot of heat from Yankees’ fans because he has yet to win a World Series since being hired before the 2018 season. However, Boone is coming under intense scrutiny for his batting orders and defensive alignments. The Yankees are dealing with injuries that would greatly diminish any team’s offense, so it is unfair to place all the blame on Boone. However, it seems the fans will never warm up to him until the Yankees win their 28th World Series title.”

Remember, the Yankees have been without Aaron Judge since May, and Giancarlo Stanton/Cody Bellinger are also sidelined.

Despite those injuries, New York is atop the AL Wild Card standings and holds a 69-55 record.

However, Yankees fans are still calling for Boone’s job, regardless of the injury situation, and pretty much regardless of whether he leads the team back to the promised land.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Aaron Boone Under ‘Pressure’ as Yankees’ AL East Hopes Fade Away

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