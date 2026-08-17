Aaron Boone Under ‘Pressure’ as Yankees’ AL East Hopes Fade Away

Believe it or not, the Major League Baseball season is winding down.

With just over a month left until the MLB playoffs, it’s time to start thinking about standings implications and what lies ahead for contenders.

The New York Yankees are certainly a contender, but as of August 17, New York is 5.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the AL East. It’s not an insurmountable deficit in the division, but the Yankees may be headed for the AL Wild Card for a second straight game, which will put a lot of pressure on manager Aaron Boone.

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Yankees’ Aaron Boone Facing ‘Pressure’ Amid Playoff Push

In a recent article for FanSided.com. MLB writer John Perrotta labeled five Yankees (or really entities*) that are under the most pressure as MLB playoffs loom, and, of course, manager Aaron Boone was listed in the piece:

“Boone takes a lot of heat from Yankees’ fans because he has yet to win a World Series since being hired before the 2018 season. However, Boone is coming under intense scrutiny for his batting orders and defensive alignments. The Yankees are dealing with injuries that would greatly diminish any team’s offense, so it is unfair to place all the blame on Boone. However, it seems the fans will never warm up to him until the Yankees win their 28th World Series title.”

Remember, the Yankees have been without Aaron Judge since May, and Giancarlo Stanton/Cody Bellinger are also sidelined.

Despite those injuries, New York is atop the AL Wild Card standings and holds a 69-55 record.

However, Yankees fans are still calling for Boone’s job, regardless of the injury situation, and pretty much regardless of whether he leads the team back to the promised land.

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