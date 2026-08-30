Yankees Announce George Lombard Jr. Update Before Red Sox Game 4

The New York Yankees issued an update on rookie shortstop George Lombard Jr. before Sunday’s series finale against the Boston Red Sox. Lombard exited Saturday’s game early with right knee discomfort.

Lombard tweaked his right knee during a second-inning at-bat Saturday. He checked his swing on an inside pitch from Boston’s Brayan Bello. Lombard grimaced and held his knee afterward.

Manager Aaron Boone and athletic trainer Tim Lentych checked on him. Lombard stayed in the game and singled on the next pitch. He lined out later in the third inning. The Yankees removed him before the fourth inning. Jose Caballero shifted from third base to shortstop. Amed Rosario entered the game at third base. New York won 9-2.

Lombard underwent imaging Saturday night at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. Boone addressed the injury afterward. He said the team was still confirming results. Boone called it “a day-to-day situation.”

Latest Update on George Lombard Jr.

The Yankees gave a follow-up update before Sunday’s finale. Imaging showed no structural damage in Lombard’s right knee. Boone said Lombard remains day-to-day for now.

Lombard, 21, made his major league debut on Aug. 4. He became the first Yankees shortstop to homer in a debut. He ranks as the organization’s No. 1 prospect.

Aaron Judge to Join Team on West Coast Trip

The Yankees also announced an update on Aaron Judge. Judge will travel with the team to the West Coast. Boone said Judge will take part in more pregame activities. That includes facing live velocity.

Judge has been out since May 31 with a right rib injury. He has not faced live pitching since then. The Yankees have not set a firm return date.

Judge has progressed through several rehab stages. He started with pool work and outdoor running. He then moved to tee-and-toss drills. Judge recently took overhand batting practice in the cage. He plans to return in right field, not at designated hitter.

Boone ruled out a designated hitter role for Judge. The Yankees already have three players sharing that spot: Luis Garcia Jr., Paul Goldschmidt and Ben Rice.

Judge wants to skip a minor league rehab assignment. He plans to return directly to the majors. He cited his own injury history as reasoning.

The Yankees have not set a firm return date, but a Sept. 11 return against the Mets is speculated. Boone has not confirmed any specific timeline.