New York Yankees Announce George Lombard Jr. Update After Early Exit vs. Red Sox

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 04: George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees looks on during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals in his MLB debut at Yankee Stadium on August 04, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
New York Yankees rookie shortstop George Lombard Jr. exited Saturday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium before the fourth inning with a knee injury.
The shortstop twisted his knee in the second inning but initially stayed in the game.
Lombard went 1-for-2 with a single before leaving the game. New York led 3-1 before his early exit.
The Red Sox took a 1-0 lead on a Nick Sogard solo home run in the top of the third innings.
The Yankees quickly answered, scoring three runs in the bottom of the third. Ben Rice hit an RBI single, Luis Garcia Jr. hit an RBI groundout and Jazz Chisholm Jr. drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.
Looking at New York Yankees SS George Lombard Jr.
The Yankees called up Lombard, 21, to the majors on Aug. 4. He is the Yankees’ No. 1 overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. He ranks as MLB’s No. 14 overall prospect.
Lombard has slashed .253/.310/.367 with two home runs, a double, a triple and six RBI over 23 games since being promoted to the big leagues.
Lombard is viewed around the league as a strong defensive shortstop, but has surprisingly committed seven errors since his promotion to the majors.
The young shortstop hit .268/.405/.440 over 56 games at the Triple-A level after earning a promotion from Double-A earlier in the season.
New York Yankees Right Now
The Yankees began a four-game series against the Red Sox on Friday night. New York won the first game 1-0.
Boston won Game 2 of the series 6-0 on Saturday afternoon.
The Yankees won the first American League Wild Card spot with a 76-59 record. The Red Sox, the second Wild Card team, are just two games behind the Yankees in the standings.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The New York Yankees announced an update on George Lombard Jr. after the shortstop's early exit from Saturday night's game vs. the Red Sox.
New York Yankees Announce George Lombard Jr. Update After Early Exit vs. Red Sox