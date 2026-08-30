New York Yankees Announce George Lombard Jr. Update After Early Exit vs. Red Sox

New York Yankees rookie shortstop George Lombard Jr. exited Saturday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium before the fourth inning with a knee injury.

The shortstop twisted his knee in the second inning but initially stayed in the game.

New York Yankees Announce George Lombard Jr. Update During Red Sox Game

Via the Yankees on X: George Lombard Jr. left tonight’s game with right knee discomfort and will undergo imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian this evening.

Lombard went 1-for-2 with a single before leaving the game. New York led 3-1 before his early exit.

The Red Sox took a 1-0 lead on a Nick Sogard solo home run in the top of the third innings.

The Yankees quickly answered, scoring three runs in the bottom of the third. Ben Rice hit an RBI single, Luis Garcia Jr. hit an RBI groundout and Jazz Chisholm Jr. drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.

Looking at New York Yankees SS George Lombard Jr.

The Yankees called up Lombard, 21, to the majors on Aug. 4. He is the Yankees’ No. 1 overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. He ranks as MLB’s No. 14 overall prospect.

Lombard has slashed .253/.310/.367 with two home runs, a double, a triple and six RBI over 23 games since being promoted to the big leagues.

Lombard is viewed around the league as a strong defensive shortstop, but has surprisingly committed seven errors since his promotion to the majors.

The young shortstop hit .268/.405/.440 over 56 games at the Triple-A level after earning a promotion from Double-A earlier in the season.