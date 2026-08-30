New York Yankees Announce Aaron Judge Update Before Red Sox Series Finale

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are set to begin the series finale of a four-game set at Yankee Stadium at 1:35 p.m. EDT on Sunday. The winner of the game will secure the tiebreaker, which will determine home-field advantage for the Wild Card round if both teams end the season tied for the first American League Wild Card spot.

Ahead of Sunday’s crucial game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced a major update on injured outfielder Aaron Judge.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Announces Aaron Judge News

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 25: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees warms up prior to the game against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on August 25, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

Via MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch on X: Aaron Judge will travel with the team to the West Coast. Aaron Boone said Judge will begin participating in more pregame activities, including facing velocity.

Via ESPN’s Jorge Castillo on X: Aaron Judge is going on the Yankees’ road trip to Anaheim and San Diego, Aaron Boone said. Boone said they hope Judge can take the next steps in his progression out there, including hitting velocity and taking part in pregame work.

Looking at New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 27: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on August 27, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Judge has been on the injured list since June 5 after suffering a right rib stress fracture. He last appeared in a game on May 31.

The star outfielder recently said he hopes to return without going on a minor-league rehab assignment.

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 29: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on during the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox in game two of the doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on August 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

“I didn’t rehab in ‘23 when I missed probably the same amount of time. Why waste at-bats? Why waste anything down in a Minor League game? I’ve been doing this for a while now, and I’ve got a sense of what I need to do on the field and how to manage it,” Judge said to Hoch.

Judge hit .248/.375/.533 with 17 home runs, 10 doubles and 38 RBI over 59 games with the Yankees this season before being placed on the IL.

New York Yankees Right Now

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 26: Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees celebrates a two-run home run off the bat of Luis García Jr. #26 in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on August 26, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The Yankees won two of the first three games of this weekend’s four-game series against the Red Sox.

New York holds the first American League Wild Card spot with a 77-59 record. Boston, the second AL Wild Card team, is just three games behind New York with a 74-62 record.