Aaron Boone Gives Surprising Yankees Wild Card Rotation Update

The New York Yankees have a huge Wild Card series coming up against the Boston Red Sox for a chance to compete for the World Series. Aaron Boone has lucked out with a tremendous MLB pitching staff of superstars giving NY a viable chance in every series. However, a new quote from Boone claims that it’s not a given for American League Cy Young favorite Cam Schlittler to start Game 1.

Boone dropped the following news when asked about Schlittler pitching the first game against Boston, via Bryan Hoch:

“We’ll see. Not necessarily. Whoever goes 1 or 2 doesn’t affect the next series. So, whoever goes 1 or 2 can pitch 2 and 5 in the next series, for example. So, we’ll decide what kind of makes the most sense, just matching up how we want to go with it. But Cam would certainly be one of those first two games.”

While he did not confirm Schlittler would start Game 2, Boone did say it would be one of the first two games. ESPN reported that Max Fried will start the other of the first two games that Schlittler does not. Fried has not thrown over 100 pitches since May due to an injury-hampered season.

Forecasting Most Likely Yankees Wild Card Rotation

Schlittler should still be considered the Game 1 starter since he’s the best pitcher on the staff and the best pitcher in the entire American League this season. ESPN’s report basically confirms that Fried will get the nod over Gerrit Cole for Game 2.

Expected Wild Card Series rotation:

Game 1: Schlittler Game 2: Fried Game 3 (if necessary): Cole

A potential winner take all third game next week will see Boone having to choose between Cole and Carlos Rodon. One would assume Cole makes sense as a former Cy Young winner and future Hall of Famer based on his overall reputation.

However, Rodon has been pitching lights out since he returned from his injury time away from the game. An impressive 1.89 ERA sees Rodon dominating over seven games since coming off the injury list. Boone has been a huge fan of Cole going back to his Houston Astros days and has trusted him during his NY tenure to see him more likely for that role.

Forecasting Potential ALDS Yankees Rotation

Boone referenced that the pitching order of the first two Wild Card games doesn’t matter since it wouldn’t impact the next round. The winner of the Yankees vs Red Sox series will visit the Tampa Bay Rays for the ALDS as the road team.

Likely ALDS Yankees Rotation:

Game 1: Rodon (Cole would start this game if the Yankees advance in two games) Game 2: Schlittler (Boone already said he plans the G1 WC pitcher to start G2 of ALDS) Game 3: Fried Game 4: Cole Game 5: Schlittler

Some Yankees fans are not happy about Boone already thinking and talking about the next series. Boston is a formidable team with impressive starting pitchers Payton Tolle and Sonny Gray. Boone must lead his team past their greatest rivals to even get to the real playoff bracket.