New York Yankees Announced Aaron Judge, Carlos Rodón Updates Before Blue Jays Finale

The New York Yankees began the series finale of a three-game set with the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre on Sunday afternoon.

The Blue Jays won the first two games of the series.

Before Sunday’s game, the Yankees revealed an update on Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodón.

New York Yankees announced Aaron Judge, Carlos Rodón News

Rodón is going to throw “somewhere,” Aaron Boone said to the YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits. Boone hasn’t decided if it will be another rehab outing or with the big-league club.

Marakovits added that Judge was scheduled to run and play catch today.

Other exciting news broke on Sunday, as Cody Bellinger is slated to begin a rehab assignment on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Meanwhile, there is no new news on Giancarlo Stanton, who has been on the IL since late April.

Looking at New York Yankees OF Aaron Judge

Judge has been on the IL since early June with a right rib stress fracture.

In 59 games this season, Judge has slashed .248/.3775/.533 (150 wRC+) with 17 home runs and 38 RBI.

Looking at New York Yankees LHP Carlos Rodón

Rodón has been on the injured list since July 3 with left elbow inflammation. He has made just nine starts this season.

In those nine outings, Rodón recorded a 3.30 ERA with 52 strikeouts over 46 1/3 innings.

Rodón has made two rehab outings recently.

On Aug. 8, Rodón allowed three earned runs over 2 2/3 innings at the Triple-A level.

On Thursday, the southpaw allowed no runs, two hits and a walk with seven strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings at the Double-A level.

New York Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are 5-5 in their last 10 games. They have lost three games in a row.

New York currently has the first AL Wild Card spot with a 68-55 record. The club is 6 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.