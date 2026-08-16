New York Yankees Announced Aaron Judge, Carlos Rodón Updates Before Blue Jays Finale

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 29: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on during the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)
New York Yankees announced Aaron Judge, Carlos Rodón News
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 03: (L-R) Carlos Rodon #55, Max Fried #54, Austin Wells #28 and Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees look on from the dugout during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 03, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Rodón is going to throw “somewhere,” Aaron Boone said to the YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits. Boone hasn’t decided if it will be another rehab outing or with the big-league club.
Marakovits added that Judge was scheduled to run and play catch today.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 09: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on during a game against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium on August 09, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Meanwhile, there is no new news on Giancarlo Stanton, who has been on the IL since late April.
Looking at New York Yankees OF Aaron Judge
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 29: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees takes batting practice before their game against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park on May 29, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Judge has been on the IL since early June with a right rib stress fracture.
In 59 games this season, Judge has slashed .248/.3775/.533 (150 wRC+) with 17 home runs and 38 RBI.
Looking at New York Yankees LHP Carlos Rodón
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – JUNE 10: Starting pitcher Carlos Rodón #55 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on June 10, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Rodón has been on the injured list since July 3 with left elbow inflammation. He has made just nine starts this season.
In those nine outings, Rodón recorded a 3.30 ERA with 52 strikeouts over 46 1/3 innings.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 21: Carlos Rodón #55 of the New York Yankees pitches during the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 21, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
Rodón has made two rehab outings recently.
On Aug. 8, Rodón allowed three earned runs over 2 2/3 innings at the Triple-A level.
On Thursday, the southpaw allowed no runs, two hits and a walk with seven strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings at the Double-A level.
New York Yankees Right Now
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 12: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
The Yankees are 5-5 in their last 10 games. They have lost three games in a row.
New York currently has the first AL Wild Card spot with a 68-55 record. The club is 6 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
New York Yankees Announced Aaron Judge, Carlos Rodón Updates Before Blue Jays Finale