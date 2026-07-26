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New York Yankees Announce Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton Update Amid Phillies Series

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New York Yankees Announce New Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton Update
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CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 17: Aaron Judge #99 and Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees look on from the field prior to the game against the Cleveland Guardians in Game Three of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees have been playing without two of their biggest stars, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, due to injuries.

Before the series finale of a three-game set against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Yankees announced an injury update on Judge and Stanton.

Yankees Reveal Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton Injury Update

The New York Yankees announced an injury update on Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Aaron Judge #99 talks to Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees after Stanton hit a home run against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on March 27, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said both Judge and Stanton will travel with the team to Chicago, according to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch.

“We’ll have some of our trainer guys that go on the road, so they’ll be able to do that,” Boone said.

More About Aaron Judge’s Injury

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 17: Aaron Judge #99 looks on during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 17: Aaron Judge #99 looks on during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Judge has been on the IL since early June with a right rib stress fracture.

Roughly 10 days ago, Judge underwent imaging that revealed his rib is healing. However, he still hasn’t been cleared for baseball activities.

“I know the last couple days, in my conversations with him before I came on the trip, he felt quite a bit better and was encouraged with how he was feeling,” manager Aaron Boone said to the New York Post on Saturday. “I know he’s been rehabbing at home, I think he’s coming down here maybe [Sunday]. We’re just in that still letting-it-heal mode to the end.”

In 59 games this season, Judge has slashed .248/.3775/.533 (150 wRC+) with 17 home runs and 38 RBI.

More About Giancarlo Stanton’s Injury

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 01: Giancarlo Stanton #27 outfield the New York Yankees looks on during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on July 01, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 01: Giancarlo Stanton #27 outfield the New York Yankees looks on during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on July 01, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Stanton has been on the IL since late April with a right calf strain.

Last week, Aaron Boone said Stanton is “actually doing pretty well” and should be back in a “reasonable amount of time,” according to Talkin’ Yanks.

In 24 games before landing on the IL, Stanton slashed .256/.302/.422 with three home runs, six doubles and 14 RBI.

New York Yankees Right Now

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 25: Austin Wells #28, David Bednar #53, Paul Goldschmidt #48 and Ryan McMahon #19 of the New York Yankees celebrate a 3-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 25: Austin Wells #28, David Bednar #53, Paul Goldschmidt #48 and Ryan McMahon #19 of the New York Yankees celebrate a 3-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Yankees have the second-best record in the American League at 59-45. They are 2 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East standings. New York holds the top American League Wild Card spot.

The series finale of the three-game set between New York and Philadelphia is slated to begin at 7:20 p.m. EDT at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday. Right-hander Will Warren (7-4, 4.00 ERA, 97 SO, 99 IP) is scheduled to start for the Yankees. Left-hander Cristopher Sanchez (12-4, 2.65 ERA, 151 SO, 131 1/3 IP) is expected to start for the Phillies.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees Announce Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton Update Amid Phillies Series

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