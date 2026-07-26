New York Yankees Announce Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton Update Amid Phillies Series

The New York Yankees have been playing without two of their biggest stars, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, due to injuries.

Before the series finale of a three-game set against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Yankees announced an injury update on Judge and Stanton.

Yankees Reveal Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton Injury Update

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said both Judge and Stanton will travel with the team to Chicago, according to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch.

“We’ll have some of our trainer guys that go on the road, so they’ll be able to do that,” Boone said.

More About Aaron Judge’s Injury

Judge has been on the IL since early June with a right rib stress fracture.

Roughly 10 days ago, Judge underwent imaging that revealed his rib is healing. However, he still hasn’t been cleared for baseball activities.

“I know the last couple days, in my conversations with him before I came on the trip, he felt quite a bit better and was encouraged with how he was feeling,” manager Aaron Boone said to the New York Post on Saturday. “I know he’s been rehabbing at home, I think he’s coming down here maybe [Sunday]. We’re just in that still letting-it-heal mode to the end.”

In 59 games this season, Judge has slashed .248/.3775/.533 (150 wRC+) with 17 home runs and 38 RBI.

More About Giancarlo Stanton’s Injury

Stanton has been on the IL since late April with a right calf strain.

Last week, Aaron Boone said Stanton is “actually doing pretty well” and should be back in a “reasonable amount of time,” according to Talkin’ Yanks.

In 24 games before landing on the IL, Stanton slashed .256/.302/.422 with three home runs, six doubles and 14 RBI.

New York Yankees Right Now

The Yankees have the second-best record in the American League at 59-45. They are 2 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East standings. New York holds the top American League Wild Card spot.

The series finale of the three-game set between New York and Philadelphia is slated to begin at 7:20 p.m. EDT at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday. Right-hander Will Warren (7-4, 4.00 ERA, 97 SO, 99 IP) is scheduled to start for the Yankees. Left-hander Cristopher Sanchez (12-4, 2.65 ERA, 151 SO, 131 1/3 IP) is expected to start for the Phillies.