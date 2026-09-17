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New York Mets Announce Juan Soto Decision Before Phillies Series

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New York Mets v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets follows through on his seventh inning home run against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on September 12, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Mets are playing host to the Philadelphia Phillies in a four-game series this week at Citi Field, with the postseason race entering its final week and a half. Philadelphia is 84-68, sitting second in the NL East, 4.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves, while holding the second NL Wild Card spot. The Mets are looking to play spoiler in any games they have the chance.

The Mets are 69-83 this season, good for fourth in the division and 19.5 games back, with their playoff hopes already gone.

Before game one of the Phillies series, the Mets announced a notable Juan Soto decision.

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Juan Soto DHing for Mets on Thursday

Baltimore Orioles v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 16: Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets reacts after flying out in the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Citi Field on September 16, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

After playing the last several games in LF, Juan Soto is getting the day off his feet on Thursday and will be the team’s DH.

Here is the full New York Mets batting order for 9/17, per @UnderdogMLB:

Mets 9/17: “F. Lindor SS J. Soto DH B. Bichette 3B C. Benge RF J. Young 1B A. Ewing CF F. Alvarez C B. Baty 2B N. Morabito LF N. McLean SP”

Juan Soto remains in his normal spot in the order and remains sandwiched between Bo Bichette and Francisco Lindor.

Francisco Alvarez will form a battery with Nolan McLean for the series opener.

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Taking a Quick Look at Juan Soto’s 2026 Season

New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets reacts after striking out in the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

Juan Soto dealt with a nasty calf issue early in the season, which likely coincided with the New York Mets’ downfall, but there’s no doubting his status as one of the best hitters in MLB.

He’s played in 101 games in his 2nd season with the Mets and is batting .271 with 25 home runs, 61 RBI, and an OPS+ of 153.

Again, while the Mets have already been eliminated from the playoffs, this series with the Phillies is a great chance to play spoiler.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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New York Mets Announce Juan Soto Decision Before Phillies Series

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