New York Mets Announce Juan Soto Decision Before Phillies Series

The New York Mets are playing host to the Philadelphia Phillies in a four-game series this week at Citi Field, with the postseason race entering its final week and a half. Philadelphia is 84-68, sitting second in the NL East, 4.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves, while holding the second NL Wild Card spot. The Mets are looking to play spoiler in any games they have the chance.

The Mets are 69-83 this season, good for fourth in the division and 19.5 games back, with their playoff hopes already gone.

Before game one of the Phillies series, the Mets announced a notable Juan Soto decision.

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Juan Soto DHing for Mets on Thursday

After playing the last several games in LF, Juan Soto is getting the day off his feet on Thursday and will be the team’s DH.

Here is the full New York Mets batting order for 9/17, per @UnderdogMLB:

Mets 9/17: “F. Lindor SS J. Soto DH B. Bichette 3B C. Benge RF J. Young 1B A. Ewing CF F. Alvarez C B. Baty 2B N. Morabito LF N. McLean SP”

Juan Soto remains in his normal spot in the order and remains sandwiched between Bo Bichette and Francisco Lindor.

Francisco Alvarez will form a battery with Nolan McLean for the series opener.

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Taking a Quick Look at Juan Soto’s 2026 Season

Juan Soto dealt with a nasty calf issue early in the season, which likely coincided with the New York Mets’ downfall, but there’s no doubting his status as one of the best hitters in MLB.

He’s played in 101 games in his 2nd season with the Mets and is batting .271 with 25 home runs, 61 RBI, and an OPS+ of 153.

Again, while the Mets have already been eliminated from the playoffs, this series with the Phillies is a great chance to play spoiler.

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