New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge Makes Honest Statement Before Cardinals Game

The New York Yankees are slated to play the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, injured Yankees star Aaron Judge opened up about his injury status.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge Drops Honest Quote on Injury Status

Judge, who has been on the injured list since mid-May with a rib stress fracture, spoke to reporters before Wednesday’s game.

From SNY Yankees on X:

“You’re running out of days. You’ve got 52 days left, 53 days left,” Judge said. “We’ve got to get back out there.”

“I’ll be back this season,” Judge added.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided an update on Judge before Wednesday’s matchup.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote on X: “Aaron Judge underwent scans and has been cleared for light activity, including outdoor running and upper body resistance, Aaron Boone said.”

Judge backed up the statement that he will begin light activities.

“I just got the scan yesterday. The minute they said, ‘alright, we’re going to start running,’ I said, ‘okay, I’ll see you outside,” Judge said.

In 59 games this season, Judge has hit .248/.3775/.533 (150 wRC+) with 17 home runs and 38 RBI.

Judge isn’t the only injured Yankees star. Cody Bellinger and Giancarlo Stanton are also out with injuries.

New York Yankees Right Now

With several stars on the IL, the Yankees traded for two position players to boost their offense ahead of the Aug. 3 deadline.

The Yankees acquired first baseman Luis García Jr. from the Washington Nationals for pitchers Jake Bird, Jack Cebert, Ben Grable and Yovanny Cruz. García has already impressed for the Yankees, collecting three hits, including a home run, over two games.

With the Nationals this season, García slashed .283/.313/.560 with 23 home runs and 76 RBI. His .560 slugging percentage led the National League.

New York acquired outfielder Heliot Ramos from the San Francisco Giants for left-handed pitcher Henry Lalane and infielder Kaeden Kent. Ramos slashed .264/.304/.424 with nine home runs and 34 RBI in 74 games with the Giants this year.

New York is the first American League Wild Card team with a 64-50 record. The club is 3 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.