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New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge Makes Honest Statement Before Cardinals Game

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 03: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout during the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 03, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are slated to play the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, injured Yankees star Aaron Judge opened up about his injury status.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge Drops Honest Quote on Injury Status

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GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 29: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on during the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Judge, who has been on the injured list since mid-May with a rib stress fracture, spoke to reporters before Wednesday’s game.

From SNY Yankees on X:

“You’re running out of days. You’ve got 52 days left, 53 days left,” Judge said. “We’ve got to get back out there.”

“I’ll be back this season,” Judge added.

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GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 28: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on July 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided an update on Judge before Wednesday’s matchup.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote on X: “Aaron Judge underwent scans and has been cleared for light activity, including outdoor running and upper body resistance, Aaron Boone said.”

Judge backed up the statement that he will begin light activities.

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GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 27: Aaron Judge #99, Giancarlo Stanton #27 (L) and Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees celebrate after an RBI single by Ben Rice #22 during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on July 27, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jessie Alcheh/Getty Images)

“I just got the scan yesterday. The minute they said, ‘alright, we’re going to start running,’ I said, ‘okay, I’ll see you outside,” Judge said.

In 59 games this season, Judge has hit .248/.3775/.533 (150 wRC+) with 17 home runs and 38 RBI.

Judge isn’t the only injured Yankees star. Cody Bellinger and Giancarlo Stanton are also out with injuries.

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GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 24: New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

With several stars on the IL, the Yankees traded for two position players to boost their offense ahead of the Aug. 3 deadline.

The Yankees acquired first baseman Luis García Jr. from the Washington Nationals for pitchers Jake Bird, Jack Cebert, Ben Grable and Yovanny Cruz. García has already impressed for the Yankees, collecting three hits, including a home run, over two games.

With the Nationals this season, García slashed .283/.313/.560 with 23 home runs and 76 RBI. His .560 slugging percentage led the National League.

New York acquired outfielder Heliot Ramos from the San Francisco Giants for left-handed pitcher Henry Lalane and infielder Kaeden Kent. Ramos slashed .264/.304/.424 with nine home runs and 34 RBI in 74 games with the Giants this year.

New York is the first American League Wild Card team with a 64-50 record. The club is 3 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge Makes Honest Statement Before Cardinals Game

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