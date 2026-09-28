PHOENIX, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 19: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees walks on the field before the start of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
All of the games will be available to watch on NBC and Peacock.
Before the Wild Card Series, Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced an update on outfielder Aaron Judge, who is currently on the injured list with a calf strain.
New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Announces Aaron Judge Update Before Red Sox Series
From MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch on X: Aaron Judge did some indoor hitting and throwing yesterday. He may participate in live BP today. “We’ll listen to the trainers and medical, and see where we’re at,” Aaron Boone said.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
0 Comments
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced news involving star outfielder Aaron Judge before the ALWC Series vs. the Red Sox.
New York Yankees Announce Aaron Judge News Before Wild Card Series vs. Red Sox