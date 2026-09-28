New York Yankees Announce Aaron Judge News Before Wild Card Series vs. Red Sox

The New York Yankees are scheduled to host the Boston Red Sox in the American League Wild Card Series this week.

It will be a best-of-three series.

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 30: Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox tags out Amed Rosario #14 of the New York Yankees in the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium on August 30, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

Here is the schedule:



Game 1: Tuesday @ 8:00 p.m. EDT



Game 2: Wednesday @ 8:00 p.m. EDT



Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday @ 8:00 p.m. EDT



All of the games will be available to watch on NBC and Peacock.

Before the Wild Card Series, Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced an update on outfielder Aaron Judge, who is currently on the injured list with a calf strain.

Getty CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 31: Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees speaks with Aaron Judge #99 in the dugout during the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on August 31, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

From MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch on X: Aaron Judge did some indoor hitting and throwing yesterday. He may participate in live BP today. “We’ll listen to the trainers and medical, and see where we’re at,” Aaron Boone said.

Update: Judge won’t be on the Wild Card roster, according to the YES Network’s Jack Curry.

Looking at Aaron Judge

Getty MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 14: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates his three-run home run as he rounds the bases against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning at Target Field on September 14, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Yankees placed Judge on the injured list on Sept. 19 with a right calf strain.

Judge missed most of the season with a right rib stress fracture, landing him on the IL on June 2. New York activated him on Sept. 7.

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 23: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on September 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Before being placed on the IL in June, Judge hit .248/.375/.533 with 17 home runs and 38 RBI over 59 games this season.

Judge struggled after returning from the IL in Sept., hitting just .190/.227/.333 with one home run and three RBI over six games before landing on the IL again.

Getty MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 16: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on after an at-bat against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field on September 16, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Since making his MLB debut in 2016, Judge has slashed 291/.410/.610 with 386 home runs and 871 RBI.

Judge has won three AL MVP Awards throughout his career.

Yankees-Red Sox Wild Card Series Probable Starting Pitchers