New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge Makes Statement Before ALWC Series vs. Red Sox

The New York Yankees are scheduled to host the Boston Red Sox in the American League Wild Card Series this week.

It will be a best-of-three series.

Here is the schedule:

Game 1: Tuesday @ 8:00 p.m. EDT

Game 2: Wednesday @ 8:00 p.m. EDT

Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday @ 8:00 p.m. EDT

Before the Wild Card Series, Aaron Judge, who is currently on the injured list with a calf strain, made a statement.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge Makes Statement Before Boston Red Sox Series

Getty MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 16: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on after an at-bat against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field on September 16, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The New York Post’s Greg Joyce wrote on X: Aaron Judge, who is scheduled to hit live BP later today but still hasn’t run the bases: “I’ve been doing a lot of convincing out there, so I’m gonna keep doing that. … I think they all know I want to be out there, especially that first game.”

Looking at Aaron Judge

Getty PHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 19: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout during sixth inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Yankees placed Judge on the injured list on Sept. 19 with a right calf strain.

Judge missed most of the season with a right rib stress fracture, landing him on the IL on June 2. New York activated him on Sept. 7.

Getty MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 14: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates clinching a berth in the playoffs after defeating the Minnesota Twins 8-3 at Target Field on September 14, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Before being placed on the IL in June, Judge hit .248/.375/.533 with 17 home runs and 38 RBI over 59 games this season.

Judge struggled after returning from the IL in Sept., hitting just .190/.227/.333 with one home run and three RBI over six games before landing on the IL again.

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees heads to the dugout after the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees and the New York Mets are wearing hats and using gear to honor the memory of the first responders on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Since making his MLB debut in 2016, Judge has slashed 291/.410/.610 with 386 home runs and 871 RBI.

Judge has won three AL MVP Awards throughout his career.

Yankees-Red Sox Wild Card Series Probable Starting Pitchers