NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 29: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on during the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)
Before the Wild Card Series, Aaron Judge, who is currently on the injured list with a calf strain, made a statement.
New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge Makes Statement Before Boston Red Sox Series
The New York Post’s Greg Joyce wrote on X: Aaron Judge, who is scheduled to hit live BP later today but still hasn’t run the bases: “I’ve been doing a lot of convincing out there, so I’m gonna keep doing that. … I think they all know I want to be out there, especially that first game.”
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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New York Yankees star Aaron Judge made a statement before this week's American League Wild Card Series against the Red Sox.
New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge Makes Statement Before ALWC Series vs. Red Sox