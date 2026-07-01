Yankees Captain Aaron Judge Makes Honest Comment About Team’s Recent Struggles

The New York Yankees are missing Aaron Judge. But the Yankees captain believes his teammates are struggling with something else.

Judge criticized his teammates’ “lack of focus” amid their ongoing six-game losing streak where they have fallen 2.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East.

Judge, of course, has not played since May 31 due to a stress fracture in his rib cage. The Yankees started hot without Judge, winning 10 of their first 15 in June, but finished the month 12-14 after dropping nine of their past 11 games.

Aaron Judge: Yankees are Struggling Due To ‘Lack of Focus’

The Yankees just completed another June swoon, their fourth straight. Fellow team leader Cody Bellinger also called out their lack of energy before their 9-3 blowout loss to Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.

Judge, who addressed the press before Wednesday’s series finale vs Detroit, offered a rare criticism of the team after the Yankees fell behind early again and committed an error for the fifth time in seven games.

“Just a little lack of focus,” Judge told reporters Wednesday. “We just gotta dial it in.”

Judge reiterated the team’s larger goal, which of course is to win the franchise’s ever-elusive 28th World Series title. But he also spoke about the team’s need to focus on proper habits to make that goal a reality.

“Our ultimate goal is to win a World Series,” Judge said. “I think guys have to remember that every single day they show up here. We’re here to win a World Series.

“That should motivate you every single day you step on that field, no matter what happens, no matter what happens the day before. ‘I got a job to do.’ We’ve got an important sign when you walk out on the field. It’s the last sign you see before you’re out there; it says do your job. Guys are here to do their job.”

Aaron Judge Addressed the Team’s Offensive Struggles

Judge is a three-time American League MVP and has won the award the past two seasons.

The only year in the past four where did not win the award was 2023, when he missed 56 games after injuring his toe on the fence at Dodger Stadium. The Yankees finished 82-80 and missed the playoffs that year, affirming Judge’s value.

Yet, Judge also offered comfort to the Yankees offense, amid its ongoing struggles. Besides defense, the Yankees entered play Wednesday with just 15 runs over their losing skid, and Judge has noticed them pressing in his and fellow righty Giancarlo Stanton’s absence.

“I feel like right now, collectively, guys are trying to do too much and be the one guy that will hit the grand slam with nobody on,” Judge said.

Judge also acknowledged how his presence makes everyone feel better but how the Yankees need to have confidence even in his absence.

“At times when we’re scuffling, we don’t trust ourselves,” Judge said. “We don’t trust that maybe the guy behind me will help me out. Anytime I step into the box, I got Cody Bellinger behind me. I got Paul Goldschmidt behind me. I’m gonna go out there and just focus on what I got to do at the plate.

“If I don’t get it done, the guy behind me will. That takes a lot of pressure off you when you’re in the box and scuffling a little bit. They’re gonna be fine, though.”