New York Yankees Reveal New Aaron Judge Update Before All-Star Break

The New York Yankees have been without their star slugger Aaron Judge for far too long.

With the MLB All-Star break approaching, the organization has provided a new update on their injured hitter.

According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com (via X), Judge will have his rib imaged again during the All-Star madness. Hoch notes this update came from Brian Cashman.

Yankees Navigate Schedule Without Judge

When 34-year-old Judge initially hit the injured list back in June, it looked as though New York would manage to hold itself together.

At the time, Ben Rice and Paul Goldschmidt had been thriving at the plate.

But now, the Yankees are struggling with cold bats. Their offense has been incredibly disappointing, making any update on Judge all the more pressing.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic (via X) notes that Cashman isn’t anticipating Judge’s imaging to be “clean.” However, the goal is to “start adding upper-body workouts because he’s limited.”

Cashman said they do not anticipate the imaging will be clean. Judge can't do many upper-body exercises that put any stress on his rib cage. They hope the imaging allows them to start adding upper-body workouts because he's limited. https://t.co/RdKYvOk6Ns — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) July 9, 2026

Before his stress fracture occurred, Judge was slashing .248/.375/.533 with a .908 OPS and 17 homers through 59 games.

He posted 10 doubles and 38 RBIs.

Judge’s last game appearance took place on May 31, when New York faced the Athletics.

His 2026 campaign marks his 11th year playing Major League Baseball, each of which has been spent with the Yankees.

Through his entire MLB career, he owns a slash line of .291/.411/.611 with a glowing 1.022 OPS.

New York is undoubtedly struggling with the IL, and Judge isn’t alone on the sidelines.

Giancarlo Stanton, Max Fried, Carlos Lagrange and Carlos Rodón are just a few names out of the IL at this time.

But despite being out of commission, Judge was still named an MLB All-Star this year. Of course, he will not be playing, but earning the nod once again is telling of the type of player he is.

Snapshot of the Yankees Right Now

New York hit the ground running on Monday when facing the Tampa Bay Rays. They ended up clinching a 5-1 victory, but their success was short-lived.

Once Tuesday rolled around, the Yankees fell 6-4, followed by a 3-0 loss on Wednesday.

They have the opportunity to tie the four-game series on Thursday afternoon, but escaping the rut will be no easy feat.

The minute the ballclub appears to gain traction, they take another hit.

They continue to stand in second place in the American League East standings, but their 50-42 overall record isn’t enough to edge out the Rays (54-36).

Fortunately, there is a notable gap between the Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays (44-49) in third.

Now is the time to crank the knob and heat their bats. A boost in offense is a must for the Yankees.

Without their veteran slugger in the lineup, this has been an incredibly difficult obstacle for the organization to overcome.