Yankees’ Alex Rodriguez Contract Left NFL Legend Speechless

The New York Yankees are known for making waves financially. Dropping massive deals on box office talents is the way of The Bronx. When superstar Alex Rodriguez got his deal renewed by New York, it caught one NFL legend by surprise.

Sean Taylor Couldn’t Believe How Much Money Yankees’ Alex Rodriguez Was Making

In a recent post on All The Smoke Baseball, Howard Bryant revealed NFL legend Sean Taylor’s reaction to the A-Rod contract news.

“I remember when I was at the Washington Post, I remember sitting there when A-Rod reupped his deal,” said Bryant. “He had gotten $275 million, and I was sitting there, it was me, Sean Taylor, Phillip Daniels, Reynaldo Wynn, and Andre Carter. And we’re talking about A-Rod’s contract. We’re going back and forth, and they’re nodding. Sean nods his head and goes, ‘Damn, he’d better not get hurt. $275 million,’ And I was like, ‘Well, his contract’s guaranteed,’ he’s like, ‘Not if he gets hurt,’ I was like, ‘GUARANTEED.’

Taylor, the late NFL legend who tragically passed away in 2007, couldn’t believe his ears.

NFL Players Never Thought of Money as ‘Guaranteed’

Bryant continued, “You tell that to a football player, where you can just get cut at any time. They were so stunned. And the reason why this was interesting was that Sean Taylor grew up in Liberty City, right? All these guys, all the Miami guys, they all came up playing baseball. Reynaldo Wynn, from Chicago, came up playing baseball. And then they made a business decision. College was either paid for if he played football or not paid for if you played baseball. So once again, when people say that baseball just doesn’t appeal to black people, that’s nonsense, it’s THE MONEY, right?”

Bryant’s recounting of such an incredible story highlights the appeal of baseball to the African American community. When confronted with such a life-altering dilemma, like choosing the sport you love or being in debt, the obvious choice is anything but the latter. In recent times, baseball money has become so substantial that it has attracted a more diverse crowd to pursue MLB dreams. Not to mention that collegiate NIL money has helped squander the problems that former athletes like Wynn ran into. Baseball money has always been a bit different than the rest.

Reactions were mixed to Bryant’s story.

People React to Howard Bryant’s Story

Here’s what some people were saying about the A-Rod Yankees’ story (via Instagram):

@Hey_kc_157: “Baseball has become an elitist sport similar to golf and tennis. Parents need money for travel ball and AAU.”

@Aberas2529: “I had to take a second job as a substitute teacher when I was signed to the Mets in the minor leagues just to have extra meal money during the season. Football pays quicker, baseball is several years, and making it to the show before you see a payday. Could be five weeks, 5 years, or never. It’s all a gamble!”

@Briandenina: “Texas overpaid A-Rod by 10 million when they didn’t have to.”

@Pedromartinezjr45: “This is awesome, I’ve always wanted to hear what other athletes thought about baseball.”

Modern Baseball Money is No Different

Now, in 2026, the narrative hasn’t changed; it’s cemented. It seems like every team is spending like they’re the Yankees.

Stars like Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani and the Mets’ Juan Soto have both been locked in as $700+ million players. In addition to superstars getting their paydays, rookies are running rampant with checks, too.

Just this season, the Brewers, Mariners, and Pirates dished out long-term contracts to players 21 years old or younger. Baseball is turning a corner, and fast.

Technology, analytics, and the growth of modern baseball have deemed top talent as rare as diamonds. That’s why when it becomes available, money comes second.