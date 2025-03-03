Former Yankees Fan Favorite Hints at Possible Return

Could the loss of a New York Yankees superstar to injury lead to the return of a fan favorite?

On March 1, the Yankees announced that slugger Giancarlo Stanton would open the season on the injured list, with no timeframe given for a possible return. It was a blow to a team hoping to build on a 2024 season that ended with its first trip to the World Series since 2009.

Stanton had been unable to participate in spring training activities due to pain in both elbows, and according to a report in the New York Post, he decided to get a platelet-rich plasma injection in both elbows while in New York last week for a personal matter. Stanton is expected to return to Tampa this week but will be out indefinitely with what Yankees manager Aaron Boone likened to “tennis elbow.”

“The biggest thing is getting him right, and if that costs us a little bit on the front end, so be it,” Boone said. “I do feel like we’ll get to a good spot with this. It’s a long year.”

Alex Verdugo’s Instagram Post Has Fans Curious About Possible Return

Somewhat coincidentally, as the Yankees began to consider their options to replace Stanton at designated hitter, a recent member of the team left an interesting message and video package on his Instagram page that had New York fans curious about a possible reunion. Alex Verdugo, who played for the Yankees in 2024 after splitting his first seven seasons between the Dodgers and Red Sox, shared a reel of highlights, mostly from his single season wearing pinstripes, with the caption simply reading, “In due time.”

The post gained over 32,000 likes in the two days since it was shared, and several Yankee fans expressed hope that Verdugo might be hinting at a return, including one who stated, “I’ve been campaigning for you to come back since last season. #yankeesneedyou 👏🔥” Another fan said, “Really hope you’re staying with us in the Bronx!!” while a different respondent exclaimed, “Please, Yankees, bring our boy back!”

Speculation Suggests Alex Verdugo Could be Signed to 1-Year Deal

After playing three years in Los Angeles and four with Boston, Verdugo signed a 1-year, $8,700,000 contract with the Yankees for 2024. It was actually a down year offensively for Verdugo, as he finished with a slash line of .233/.291/.356, compared to his career averages of .272/.328/.414, although Verdugo did tie his career high with 13 home runs and drove in 61.

Verdugo did play solidly in left field for New York, finishing 2024 in the 96th percentile in arm value and 94th percentile in arm strength, according to Baseball Savant. However, aside from reportedly lukewarm interest from Toronto and Pittsburgh, Verdugo’s phone stayed silent during the offseason, and speculation is that, while Spotrac has Verdugo’s market value sitting at 4 years, $60 million, the Yankees could potentially sign him for a 1-year deal similar to last season.

Another potential replacement for Stanton could be J.D. Martinez. Jon Heyman of the New York Post is reporting that the Yankees have been in contact with Martinez, who was the DH for the New York Mets in 2024, finishing with a batting line of 235/.320/.406, with 16 home runs, 24 doubles and 69 RBI.