Yankees Make Crushing Announcement on Giancarlo Stanton Injury

The New York Yankees caught a tough break before the regular season has even started via an injury update to slugger Giancarlo Stanton.

“Giancarlo Stanton will begin the season on the IL, Yankees announce,” Greg Joyce of the New York Post reported on Saturday, March 1. “Received a [platelet-rich plasma] injection in both elbows while back in [New York] to tend to personal matter. Expected to return to Tampa this coming week.”

Stanton departed spring training activities in Florida last week due to pain in both of his elbows, which kept him out of practice in the batters box for several weeks prior to the shots. Yankees manager Aaron Boone told media members that Stanton’s injuries are “akin to tennis elbow,” according to a report from Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

Stanton has battled injury issues on a regular basis since joining the Yankees in 2018. He played 158 games that season, but saw the diamond just 41 times in 2019 and 2020 combined. Stanton missed 48 games last season, after sitting out 52 and 61 games in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Giancarolo Stanton Trade Among Worst in Recent Yankees History

The Miami Marlins traded Stanton and his 13-year, $325 million contract to New York ahead of the 2018 campaign with a decade remaining on the deal. Now, with just three seasons remaining on that agreement and Stanton set to play the upcoming campaign at 35 years old, the move has proven among the worst in recent memory for the Yankees.

Stanton has made just one All-Star Game (2022) since arriving, and the team has played in just one World Series over his tenure. The National League MVP in 2017, Stanton has notched 100 RBI just once in pinstripes and batted just .241 across 663 games played.

His on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS are all down significantly since moving from the Marlins to the Yankees, though Stanton has topped 30 home runs three times since arriving in New York.

It’s fair to point out that Stanton’s more traditional numbers, such as total home runs and RBI, would likely be better were it not for all his injury problems. But his tendency to strike out and the value of his plate appearances when he has been healthy haven’t come close to meeting the value of his contract over his seven years with the franchise.

Aaron Judge Spoke on Giancarlo Stanton’s Injury Absence

Stanton’s long-time teammate and Yankees star Aaron Judge spoke last week in defense of his fellow slugger after the concern over Stanton’s elbow issues began to increase.

“I’ve been checking with him every day, talking to him. We went out to dinner. He’s got a positive mindset with everything,” Judge said, per Hoch. “If he needs to take care of something right now, I think it’s the best [time]. Take your rest, take your time, do whatever you need to do now and be ready to go. If it’s the early part of the season, I’d rather have that than battle through something all the way until August and the end of the season.”

Stanton’s bat will matter even more in 2025, after star Juan Soto joined the crosstown rival New York Mets in free agency following a run to the World Series during his sole campaign with the Yankees.