New York Yankees Announce Aaron Judge Update Before Astros Series

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 03: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout during the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 03, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Ahead of Tuesday’s game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced an update on star outfielder Aaron Judge.
New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Announces Aaron Judge News Before Astros Series
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 09: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on during a game against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium on August 09, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Via MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch on X: Aaron Judge is expected to hit in the cages today, Aaron Boone said. He has been doing tee-and-toss, so Boone said he expects Judge to advance to overhand BP.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 19: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on late in a game against the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium on June 19, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Aaron Boone shares the latest update on Aaron Judge:
-Has hit a few days off the tee, took yesterday off but will resume hitting today
-He is running and doing strength exercises, responding well
-There is still confidence that he will return this season
Looking at New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge This Season
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Judge has been on the injured list since early June due to a right rib stress fracture.
The star has hit .248/.375/.533 (150 wRC+) with 17 home runs and 38 RBI across 59 games this season.
Looking at the New York Yankees Right Now
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 23: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
The Yankees have won six of their last 10 games.
New York owns the first AL Wild Card spot with a 74-56 record.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 23: Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 8-3. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
The club is 3 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.
In the Wild Card standings, the Yankees have a 2 1/2 game lead over the Boston Red Sox, the second AL Wild Card team.
Right-hander Will Warren (8-6, 4.43 ERA) will start for the Yankees tonight. Right-hander Ethan Pecko (0-0, 4.91 ERA) is slated to start for the Astros.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
New York Yankees Announce Aaron Judge Update Before Astros Series