New York Yankees Announce Aaron Judge Update Before Astros Series

The New York Yankees are slated to begin a three-game series against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced an update on star outfielder Aaron Judge.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Announces Aaron Judge News Before Astros Series

Via MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch on X: Aaron Judge is expected to hit in the cages today, Aaron Boone said. He has been doing tee-and-toss, so Boone said he expects Judge to advance to overhand BP.

It marks the first Aaron Judge update since Boone provided one ahead of Sunday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Via SNY Yankees on X (Sunday):

Aaron Boone shares the latest update on Aaron Judge:

-Has hit a few days off the tee, took yesterday off but will resume hitting today

-He is running and doing strength exercises, responding well

-There is still confidence that he will return this season