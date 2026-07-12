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New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Sunday’s Series Finale

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 20: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 reacts with Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees following the 4-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on July 20, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Washington Nationals (at Nationals Park).

They are coming off a 4-2 win on Saturday (and will look to go for the sweep).

Anthony Volpe finished with one hit and one strikeout.

Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees in action against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium on June 21, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 7/12 T. Grisham CF B. Rice 1B J. Domínguez DH C. Bellinger LF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C M. Schuemann RF W. Warren SP”

Volpe has been removed from the lineup on Sunday.

The 25-year-old shortstop is in the middle of his fourth season playing for the Yankees.

He comes into the day batting .248 with 34 hits, one home run, 13 RBIs, 18 runs and seven stolen bases in 44 games this year.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees hits a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on July 19, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@Mc67nic: “At least a decent fielding lineup for Warren. Let’s hope for the best”

@AlfredENewman5: “I’d rather see Spencer Jones in there instead of Shoe.”

@JPF_7: “That whole cabby OF thing is over thanks Grish”

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees runs to third base during the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City.

@rsg878787: “Grisham is NOT a leadoff hitter. Boone just cannot break from his own mold.”

@shell895: “I like it. LET’S GO YANKEES! SWEEP EM UP!!!”

@marlinfechas: “I just know somebody is about to complain about this lineup😂”

Yankees Right Now

GettyRyan McMahon #19 of the New York Yankees celebrates with Luis Rojas #67 as he the bases after he hits a home run against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at Nationals Park on July 11, 2026 in Washington, DC.

The Yankees enter the Sunday before the All-Star break as the second-place team in the American Legue East with a 53-42 record in 95 games.

They are 4.0 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first.

After the break, the Yankees will return home to host the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 17 in the Bronx.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Sunday’s Series Finale

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