New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Sunday’s Series Finale

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Washington Nationals (at Nationals Park).

They are coming off a 4-2 win on Saturday (and will look to go for the sweep).

Anthony Volpe finished with one hit and one strikeout.

Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 7/12 T. Grisham CF B. Rice 1B J. Domínguez DH C. Bellinger LF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C M. Schuemann RF W. Warren SP”

Volpe has been removed from the lineup on Sunday.

The 25-year-old shortstop is in the middle of his fourth season playing for the Yankees.

He comes into the day batting .248 with 34 hits, one home run, 13 RBIs, 18 runs and seven stolen bases in 44 games this year.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@Mc67nic: “At least a decent fielding lineup for Warren. Let’s hope for the best”

@AlfredENewman5: “I’d rather see Spencer Jones in there instead of Shoe.”

@JPF_7: “That whole cabby OF thing is over thanks Grish”

@rsg878787: “Grisham is NOT a leadoff hitter. Boone just cannot break from his own mold.”

@shell895: “I like it. LET’S GO YANKEES! SWEEP EM UP!!!”

@marlinfechas: “I just know somebody is about to complain about this lineup😂”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees enter the Sunday before the All-Star break as the second-place team in the American Legue East with a 53-42 record in 95 games.

They are 4.0 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first.

After the break, the Yankees will return home to host the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 17 in the Bronx.