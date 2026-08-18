New York Yankees Announce Giancarlo Stanton Update Before Orioles Series

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 01: Giancarlo Stanton #27 outfield the New York Yankees looks on during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on July 01, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)
Ahead of Tuesday’s game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced an update on injured designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton.
New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Announces Giancarlo Stanton News
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 12: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees looks on in the dugout during the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch wrote on X: “Aaron Boone said Giancarlo Stanton is “towards the end of his running program, doing well. The intensity has picked up, and he seems to be responding pretty well. I don’t have a timeline on it yet.””
Hoch wrote on X: “Aaron Judge is advancing to his hitting progression this week. Aaron Boone said Judge was “doing swing related stuff in the pool” the last couple of days, in addition to playing catch and running.”
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Aaron Judge #99 talks to Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees after Stanton hit a home run against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on March 27, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
The Athletic’s Kirschner wrote on X: “Max Fried has low level inflammation in his elbow, Aaron Boone said. He’s continuing to throw and they’re optimistic he can return.”
Kirschner added: “The Yankees are hopeful that the inflammation will subside over the next few weeks. It’s possible he can return at the end of his IL stint. But that is solely based on the inflammation going away.”
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
New York Yankees Announce Giancarlo Stanton Update Before Orioles Series