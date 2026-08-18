New York Yankees Announce Giancarlo Stanton Update Before Orioles Series

The New York Yankees are slated to begin a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards at 6:40 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced an update on injured designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Announces Giancarlo Stanton News

MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch wrote on X: “Aaron Boone said Giancarlo Stanton is “towards the end of his running program, doing well. The intensity has picked up, and he seems to be responding pretty well. I don’t have a timeline on it yet.””

Boone also revealed updates on outfielder Aaron Judge and left-hander Max Fried.

Hoch wrote on X: “Aaron Judge is advancing to his hitting progression this week. Aaron Boone said Judge was “doing swing related stuff in the pool” the last couple of days, in addition to playing catch and running.”

The Athletic’s Kirschner wrote on X: “Max Fried has low level inflammation in his elbow, Aaron Boone said. He’s continuing to throw and they’re optimistic he can return.”

Kirschner added: “The Yankees are hopeful that the inflammation will subside over the next few weeks. It’s possible he can return at the end of his IL stint. But that is solely based on the inflammation going away.”