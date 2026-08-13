New York Yankees Announce Injury News on 27-Year-Old Pitcher During Mariners Series

The New York Yankees clinched a series victory over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday evening with a 10-5 win at Yankee Stadium. Despite being without Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger, the Yankees have been playing really good baseball lately.

The series finale between the Yankees and Mariners is set for Thursday afternoon. New York is 68-52, and sits six games back of the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East.

During the Mariners series, the Yankees quietly announced an injury designation for 27-year-old pitcher Kervin Castro.

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Kervin Castro Hits the Shelf with Right Elbow Neuritis

According to his transactions tracker on MiLB.com, RHP Kervin Castro is hitting the 15-day Injured List with right elbow neuritis:

“New York Yankees placed RHP Kervin Castro on the 15-day injured list retroactive to August 10, 2026. Right elbow neuritis.”

He has been recalled and optioned a few times this season, but he was last brought up to the show on August 3rd.

Castro, 27, has pitched a total of 6.1 innings with the Yankees this season and has allowed just one run on three hits while striking out eight.

He’s also compiled 30 innings pitched in AAA, where he has also been highly effective with a 1.80 ERA and 32 strikeouts.

Per SportsMedToday.com, here is what ‘right elbow neuritis’ is:

“Irritation and inflammation of the nerve (“neuritis”) on the inside portion of the elbow (the ulnar nerve) can lead to elbow pain, and numbness, tingling, and weakness of the involved hand. If diagnosed early, the treatment is usually straightforward. However, if the condition is diagnosed very late, then surgery may be required.”

Well, the hope for the Yankees is that surgery is not needed, as Castro could be used again at some point this season, especially when rosters expand in September.

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Kervin Castro’s MLB Career

Kervin Castro is a 27 y/o pitcher in MLB with three years of experience.

He debuted with the San Francisco Giants in 2021, logging 13.1 innings. The following year, 2022, he pitched 12.1 innings between the Giants and the Chicago Cubs (briefly) before taking a 3-year hiatus from MLB.

Across 32 total IP in his career, Kervin Castro holds an ERA of 4.22 (15 earned runs) with 32 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.375. He has been in the Yankees organization since the 2025 season.

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