New York Yankees Announce Injury To 25-Year-Old In Organization

On Friday, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The Yankees won by a score of 2-0.

Tony Andracki of The Windy City Breakdown wrote: “FINAL: Yankees 2, Cubs 0. Shota Imanaga and the Cubs pitched well Friday, but Will Warren and the Yankees pitched better. A Yankees lineup without Judge, Stanton, Bellinger and Chisholm put up enough offense to win, while Cubs hitters struck out 10 times.”

New York Yankees Announce Injury To 25-Year-Old

After the game, the Yankees announced injury news to a player at the Double-A level.

The Somerset Patriots wrote (via X): “The @Yankees have announced that Owen Cobb has been placed on the 7-day Injured List.

Looking At Cobb

Cobb has appeared in 81 games (in Double-A and Triple-A) this season.

He is batting .245 with 64 hits, three home runs, 32 RBIs, 33 runs and 14 stolen bases.

Somerset Patriots wrote (on July 29): “Owen Cobb does the job! He brings home the tying run with two outs to fully erase a three-run deficit and tie the game in the fourth inning.👀”